FTSE 100 Live 19 September: Index seen higher after deep US rates cut, Next and Ocado Retail upgrade guidance

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Ocado and M&S joint venture ups revenues estimate

07:27 , Graeme Evans

Ocado Retail, the grocery technology company’s joint venture with Marks & Spencer, today lifted its full year revenue guidance.

The new forecast for low double-digit growth comes after retail revenues rose by 15.5% to £658 million in the 13 weeks to 1 September.

Volumes improved 15.4% year-on-year and average orders per week by 14.7% to 437,000.

All other guidance is unchanged, including for an adjusted margin of about 2.5%.

Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson said: “We're pleased with the progress we're making and excited about how much more there is to deliver."

Next forecasts £995m profit after another lift to guidance

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Next continues to trade ahead of City expectations after the retailer lifted its full-year pre-tax profit guidance by another £15 million to £995 million.

The forecast for annual profits growth of 8.4% comes after sales lifted 6.9% in the first six weeks of the second half-year, materially ahead of expectations.

Full-price sales are set to be 4% higher across the year, having risen by 4.4% in today’s half-year results. Pre-tax profits for the six months to July lifted 7.1% to £452 million.

FTSE 100 seen higher after big US rates move

07:01 , Graeme Evans

The Federal Reserve’s 0.5% cut to interest rates has given a lift to global markets, with the FTSE 100 index forecast to open 68 points higher at 8322.

Pressure on the dollar means Asia markets are also in positive territory after the Nikkei 225 improved 2.3% and the Hang Seng index by 1.8%.

Wall Street finished slightly lower last night, having initially risen after the Federal Reserve announcement.