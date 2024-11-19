FTSE 100 Live 19 November: Imperial Brands posts results, Mulberry loss widens

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Australia's ASX 200 closes at record, interest rates on hold

08:02 , Graeme Evans

Australia’s stock market index today closed at a fresh record after surging 0.9% on the back of stronger energy and gold mining stocks.

The rally for the ASX 200 to 8374 came on the day that the country’s central bank opted to keep its interest rate at 4.35% for the eighth meeting in a row.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also advanced 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index recovered from earlier weakness to reach positive territory.

Mulberry loss widens, new CEO focused on turnaround

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Mulberry losses for the six months to 28 September have widened to £15.7 million from £12.8 million, after revenues fell 19% to £56.1 million.

Andrea Baldo, who has been chief executive for three months, said the first half results showed “the clear need to reprioritise and rebuild the business”.

He said Mulberry has taken “decisive steps” to streamline operations, improve margins, reduce working capital and strengthen the cash position.

Baldo said the industry is facing a period of significant uncertainty, with the UK market particularly impacted by the challenging conditions.

A strategic review of the business is due to be completed within the next month. Baldo said: “I am confident we are making the right moves to bring Mulberry back to profitability."

Imperial tobacco volumes down 4%, operating profits higher

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Imperial Brands, whose brands include Davidoff and Blu, today reported 4.6% growth in adjusted operating profit on a constant currency basis to £8.2 billion.

Tobacco volumes for the year to 30 September declined 4%, while net revenues from next generation products (NGP) rose by 26.4% to £335 million.

Imperial previously announced a 4.5% rise in annual dividend to 153.42p a share.

For the new financial year, the Bristol-based company expects to deliver tobacco and next generation net revenue growth at low single-digit constant currency.

It also sees adjusted operating profit close to the middle of its mid-single-digit range at constant currency.

The FTSE 100-listed company said: “This will be driven by continued profit growth from our combustible tobacco business and a further reduction in operating losses in our NGP portfolio.

“Given the strong momentum in our NGP business, we will continue to invest to drive another year of double-digit constant currency net revenue growth, while balancing our objective to build a sustainable and profitable business.”

FTSE 100 set to build on Monday's progress, Tesla shares up 6%

06:59 , Graeme Evans

Story Continues