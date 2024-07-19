FTSE 100 Live 19 July: UK Retail sales fall more than expected, consumer confidence, public sector finances

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Consumer confidence poll signals spending boost

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Retailers have been given a boost after this month’s GfK consumer confidence benchmark showed an uptick in major purchase intentions.

The overall index posted a one-point improvement to minus 13, which compares with minus 30% for July last year.

The biggest change out of five measures was the major purchase index, which signalled a potential boost to footfall by surging seven points to minus 16.

The view on personal finances over the last 12 months also improved by two points to minus eight, but fell one point in relation to the next 12 months.

The consumer view on the UK’s wider economy has paused with scores that are identical to last month

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “July’s consumer confidence poll suggests a note of caution as people wait to see exactly how the UK’s new government will affect the wider economy and their personal finances.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, Netflix results fail to boost shares

07:04 , Graeme Evans

The pressure on Wall Street technology shares continued yesterday after the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7% and the S&P 500 index by 0.8%.

Apple shares fell 2% and Microsoft by 1% but Nvidia put back 3% after heavy selling across the semiconductor sector in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%, having closed at record highs in its previous three sessions.

In post-close dealings, Netflix shares were slightly lower despite beating forecasts with second quarter results and increasing its revenues outlook.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 27 points lower at 8178 after giving up most of yesterday’s strong start to finish 0.2% higher. The pound is at $1.293.

Recap: Yesterday's top headlines

06:58 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

To some people husband and wife team Alan and Gina Miller are troublemakers.

He for his attacks on the over-paid, over-priced fund management sector that he once did very well from personally.

She for her anti-Brexit political positions, for challenging the prororgation of Parliament and just generally being a woman with an opinion. (Some of Britain is still lost in 1965.)

Today they have a plan; a suggestion for how to boost the beleaguered UK stock market via pension funds.

They have written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary of State Liz Kendall to outline their ideas, and deserve a response.

In brief, they think UK pension funds should be required to have at least 20% of the shares they hold in UK equities. If that sounds tough or nannying, it would only return the funds to where they were as recently as 2017.

The MP’s own pension funds have just 2.8% invested in UK listed companies, so that would be a good place to start.

The 20% rule would direct nearly £42 billion into the market, boosting liquidity and stability.

And making the shares more attractive to foreign investors, since they can see there is solid support for companies worth about 25% less than they should be, according to analysis by SCM Direct, the Miller’s investment operation.

What’s the cost to the taxman of this? Hopefully nothing. And if it encourages economic growth, then HMRC is quids in.

How about it?

~

