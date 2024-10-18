FTSE 100 Live 18 October: Retail sales figures in surprise rise, China stocks rally

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 Live Friday

Boohoo launches strategic review

Future shares hit by CEO exit

William Hill owner on track

New iPhone helps drive retail outperformance

09:15 , Graeme Evans

Demand for the iPhone16 is likely to have been a big factor in today’s retail outperformance, given that the Apple product’s UK launch took place on 20 September.

The ONS said computer and phone retailers made the biggest contribution to the 0.3% growth in sales volumes for the period from 25 August to 28 September.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, added: “September’s sales figures bode well for retailers now intently focused on the run up to Christmas.

“Although shoppers are still paying close attention to their budgets, they are prepared to splash out on big ticket items like the new iPhone. It’s all about choices and making their money stretch in different directions.”

William Hill firm stays on course despite customer friendly results

08:50 , Graeme Evans

Evoke, the gaming business behind the brands William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, has reported its first quarter of year-on-year revenues growth since early 2022.

Revenues of £417 million were 3% ahead of a year earlier, driven by market share gains in key international markets and 10% growth in gaming.

The improvement came despite particularly customer-friendly sports results during September, which impacted revenues by approximately £17 million.

The company has reiterated previously issued guidance for second half revenues growth of 5-9% and an improvement in earnings margin to about 21%.

Chief executive Per Widerström said: “We are achieving our plans to improve trading in the short-term, while simultaneously radically transforming the group's capabilities for the long-term.”

Shares added a penny to 58.25p, still down by more than a third this year.

FTSE 100 falls despite mining rally, Future CEO exit hits shares

08:28 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 32.84 points to 8352.29, despite the progress of commodity stocks on the back of this morning’s China developments.

Story continues

Glencore and Antofagasta lead the top flight with gains of 2%, while the shares of Asia-focused Prudential are up 1.5%.

On the fallers board, housebuilders have given up some of this momentum alongside a decline of 43p to 2685p for British American Tobacco.

In the FTSE 250 index, Future shares have fallen 9% or 90.4p to 893.5p after chief executive Jon Steinberg announced his intention to step down later next year in order to relocate back to the US.

He joined the publisher, which is home to Marie Claire and Go.Compare, in April 2023 as successor to long-serving boss Zillah Byng-Thorne.

Boohoo launches brand review, revenues down 15%

08:13

Boohoo is to carry out a strategic review as it attempts to unlock the value of brands including Debenhams, Karen Millen, PrettyLittleThing and BoohooMan.

Executive chairman Mahmud Kamani said: “The business has evolved over the last few years and has an offer that is much wider than our original focus on young fashion.

“The time is now right to consider options with regard to corporate structure, with the aim of maximising shareholder value.”

The update came as Boohoo reported a 15% decline in revenues to £620 million for the six months to 31 August, driven by its weaker overseas performance.

The performance of youth brands continues to be impacted by tough trading conditions, while the group has enjoyed success growing Debenhams as an online department store.

Boohoo shares opened 2p lower at 30p today, having fallen by about a fifth this year.

The company also announced a new £222 million debt facility and said that chief executive John Lyttle is to step down after five years at the helm.

China shares boosted by support measures and GDP beat

07:40 , Graeme Evans

China shares are sharply higher after the country’s central bank unveiled fresh support for the economy.

The 20 basis point cut in a key lending rate used by commercial lenders came as figures showed GDP growth of 4.6% for the third quarter.

This is the weakest since early 2023 and compares with the previous quarter’s 4.7% and the 2024 growth target of about 5%. However, it beat market forecasts of 4.5%.

Separate releases showed industrial production grew by 5.4% in September, ahead of the 4.6% forecast and a big improvement on August’s 4.5%.

China's retail sales rose by 3.2% on an annual basis, again well ahead of market estimates for a 2.5% improvement.

Today’s central bank support and latest economic releases, which cover the period before the announcement of stimulus measures, helped the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng index to rise by 4%.

Retail recovery continues despite tax fears

07:29 , Graeme Evans

The prospect of tax rises in the Budget appeared to have no major impact on spending decisions in September, with sales volumes up by 0.3%.

The Office for National Statistics said computer and telecom retailers grew strongly, partly offset by decreases in supermarkets.

Capital Economics expects retail sales to contribute to an acceleration in overall consumer spending growth from 0.6% in 2023 to 0.8% in 2024 and to 1.4% in 2025.

It added: “That said, if taxes rise in the Budget by more than we expect, real household incomes and consumer spending growth may be a little softer. But any adverse impact on consumer spending will likely be offset by higher government spending.”

Retail sales continue growth trend

07:09 , Graeme Evans

Retailers experienced a robust end to the summer after official figures recorded sales volumes growth of 0.3% in September.

This compares with expectations for a fall of 0.3%, having jumped by 1% the previous month.

The year-on-year growth figure for September came in at 3.9%, up from 2.3% reported the previous month.

FTSE 100 seen lower, China GDP beats hopes

07:00 , Graeme Evans

The momentum of the FTSE 100 index is set to tail off after two strong sessions left London’s top flight at its highest level since May.

Having risen by 0.7% at last night’s closing bell, the FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 8372 when trading resumes this morning.

The weaker performance follows a mixed session on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4% and the S&P 500 index unchanged.

Asia markets are higher after China’s Q3 economic growth estimate came in at 4.6%, down from 4.7% in the previous quarter but above the 4.5% forecast.

The pound starts the session just above $1.30 and Brent Crude at $74.71 a barrel. Gold remains at a record high above $2700 an ounce.