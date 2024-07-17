FTSE 100 Live 17 July: Inflation holds at 2%, HSBC appoints new boss

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Stubborn services inflation deals blow to rate cut hopes

07:56 , Graeme Evans

Capital Economics said the chances of an interest cut in August look to have diminished, despite today’s 2% headline inflation reading.

The reason is that services inflation stayed at 5.7% in June, well above Bank of England forecasts.

Hotels inflation rose from 7% to 9.8% but Capital Economics said the temporary effects of Taylor Swift’s concerts were only a small part of the problem.

The consultancy said: “It’s not obvious that the BoE can ignore a chunk of the stickiness of services inflation.

“What’s more, the BoE may also be worrying about the possibility that more of the recent rebound in activity is being driven by demand rather than supply. If so, that wouldn’t bode well for the persistence of inflation further ahead.”

Prior to today’s inflation figure, markets had been pricing a 49% chance of a rate cut at August’s Bank of England rates meeting.

Inflation bang on Bank of England's 2% target for second straight month

07:25 , Michael Hunter

The main measure of inflation is bang on the Bank of England’s official target for the second consecutive month according to official data out this morning, in the latest sign that an interest rate cut could be imminent.

The year-on-year reading of consumer price index (CPI) for June stayed at 2% according to the Office for National Statistics. That was slightly higher than 1.9% forecast, but it left it at its lowest in nearly three years.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee are expected to cut the benchmark cost of borrowing from its 16-year high of 5.25% this summer, in a move that will make mortgages and loans more affordable for millions of borrowers. It would be the first such cut since the pandemic-era’s emergency support measures for the economy.

Rates were hiked for 14 consecutive meetings to the peak to tackle double-digit inflation stoked by high energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inflation peaked at over 11% in October 2022, at its highest level in four decades.

The second month of on-target CPI will add to hopes that runaway price rises have been tamed, allowing the MPC to cut rates.

HSBC promotes Elhedery to top job

07:18 , Graeme Evans

HSBC today named current finance boss Georges Elhedery as its new chief executive, effective from 2 September.

Elhedery joined HSBC in 2005 and has been a member of its board since January 2023.

He previously served as co-CEO of Global Banking & Markets, where he also led the Markets & Securities Services division.

HSBC chair Mark Tucker said: “ He is an exceptional leader and banker who cares passionately about the bank, our customers, and our people.

“He has a track record of leading through change, driving growth, delivering simplification, containing costs and brings a strong focus on execution.”

Elhedery steps into the role held by Noel Quinn, who is stepping down after five years as chief executive and 37 years with HSBC.

FTSE 100 seen higher after Dow Jones jumps 1.8%

07:09 , Graeme Evans

The release of more strong second quarter earnings figures from the banking sector underpinned another robust Wall Street session last night.

Shares in Morgan Stanley and Bank of America finished higher after their second quarter results, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.85%.

The S&P 500 index and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite set new records after closing 0.6% and 0.2% higher respectively.

The performance means the FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 25 points higher at 8190, having fallen in both of this week’s sessions.

The pound is just below $1.30, while Brent Crude stands at $83.60 a barrel after a four-day decline driven by uncertainty over the health of China’s economy.