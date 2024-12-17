FTSE 100 Live 17 December: Wage growth deals blow to rate cut hopes, Bunzl update

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

Hollywood Bowl flags NI cost impact, revenues hit record

08:21 , Graeme Evans

Hollywood Bowl has warned of the “significant impact” on the hospitality industry after the Government increased employers' National Insurance contributions and threshold levels.

It estimates that the NI cost for an average UK hourly paid team member working 20 hours per week, on national living wage, has increased from just under £400 a year to £1155.

The company said it is in a better position than many to mitigate the impact of the changes, which it expects will cost it about £1.2 million on an annualised basis from April

Chief executive Stephen Burns said: “As a people-led business, our success hinges on having great people who deliver the best possible experience to our customers.

“We are working to mitigate the cost challenges presented by the Chancellor's recent budget, and our commitment to prioritising investment in attracting and retaining top talent won't change as a result of these new measures.”

Posting results for the year to 30 September, Burns said the outlook for the ten-pin bowling operator remains positive.

It is on track to grow its estate from 85 centres to 130 by 2035, with four new sites in the UK and at least two in Canada planned for the current financial year.

Revenues rose 7.1% to a record £230.4 million, while adjusted profits fell by 5.2% to £45 million. Shares dropped 11% or 36p to 297.5p in the FTSE 250 index.

Bunzl eyes another strong year, deflation has “slight impact”

08:00 , Graeme Evans

Distribution and services firm Bunzl today said deflation has been more persistent than previously anticipated, leading to “a slight impact” on adjusted operating profit in 2024.

Revenue growth is expected to be about 3% higher than in 2023, at constant exchange rates, and between 0% and 1% lower at actual exchange rates.

Margin progress means operating profit for the year is set to show a strong increase in comparison with 2023 at constant exchange rates.

Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the group expects robust revenue growth in 2025, at constant exchange rates. This will be driven by previously announced acquisitions and slight underlying revenue growth.

Chief executive Frank van Zanten said it had been “another year of significant progress” for the FTSE 100-listed group, which supports customers with essential not-for-sale products and services.

He added: “The group is expected to deliver a strong increase in group adjusted operating profit year-on-year, alongside a group operating margin that has expanded over recent years.”

Story Continues