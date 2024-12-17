FTSE 100 Live 17 December: Wage growth deals blow to rate cut hopes, Bunzl update

Hollywood Bowl flags NI cost impact, revenues hit record
08:21 , Graeme Evans
Hollywood Bowl has warned of the “significant impact” on the hospitality industry after the Government increased employers' National Insurance contributions and threshold levels.
It estimates that the NI cost for an average UK hourly paid team member working 20 hours per week, on national living wage, has increased from just under £400 a year to £1155.
The company said it is in a better position than many to mitigate the impact of the changes, which it expects will cost it about £1.2 million on an annualised basis from April
Chief executive Stephen Burns said: “As a people-led business, our success hinges on having great people who deliver the best possible experience to our customers.
“We are working to mitigate the cost challenges presented by the Chancellor's recent budget, and our commitment to prioritising investment in attracting and retaining top talent won't change as a result of these new measures.”
Posting results for the year to 30 September, Burns said the outlook for the ten-pin bowling operator remains positive.
It is on track to grow its estate from 85 centres to 130 by 2035, with four new sites in the UK and at least two in Canada planned for the current financial year.
Revenues rose 7.1% to a record £230.4 million, while adjusted profits fell by 5.2% to £45 million. Shares dropped 11% or 36p to 297.5p in the FTSE 250 index.
Bunzl eyes another strong year, deflation has “slight impact”
08:00 , Graeme Evans
Distribution and services firm Bunzl today said deflation has been more persistent than previously anticipated, leading to “a slight impact” on adjusted operating profit in 2024.
Revenue growth is expected to be about 3% higher than in 2023, at constant exchange rates, and between 0% and 1% lower at actual exchange rates.
Margin progress means operating profit for the year is set to show a strong increase in comparison with 2023 at constant exchange rates.
Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the group expects robust revenue growth in 2025, at constant exchange rates. This will be driven by previously announced acquisitions and slight underlying revenue growth.
Chief executive Frank van Zanten said it had been “another year of significant progress” for the FTSE 100-listed group, which supports customers with essential not-for-sale products and services.
He added: “The group is expected to deliver a strong increase in group adjusted operating profit year-on-year, alongside a group operating margin that has expanded over recent years.”
Bunzl shares fell 5% or 178p to 3380p following the update.
Wage growth dents interest rate cut hopes
07:44 , Graeme Evans
Capital Economics said an increase in regular private sector pay growth in October will heighten the Bank of England’s concerns about a resurgence in inflation.
The consultancy had expected public sector pay deals to drive up wage growth in October, but the rise in the three-month growth rate for total average earnings to 5.2% was driven mostly by an increase in the private sector.
“That said, the Bank can take some comfort from the further gradual loosening in the labour market. The reliability issues of the Labour Force Survey means that the Bank won’t read too much into the unemployment rate staying at 4.3%.
“But it will put more weight on the 35,000 decline in the PAYE measure of employment in November and the further fall in the number of job vacancies, from 828,000 in October to 818,000 in November, which is now broadly back in line with its pre-pandemic level.”
With inflation figures due tomorrow, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates at 4.75% when its policy meeting concludes on Thursday.
Wage growth picks up, jobless rate at 4.3%
07:18 , Graeme Evans
Wage growth today showed a bigger-than-expected increase, while the UK’s unemployment rate for the three months to October stayed the same at 4.3%.
Average earnings including bonuses grew by 5.2% on a year earlier, which compares with forecasts for a figure in the region of 4.6%.
Payrolled employees fell by 22,000 (0.1%) over the quarter but rose by 160,000 over the year.
The early estimate of payrolled employees for November fell by 35,000 (0.1%) on the month and increased by 76,000 (0.3%) on the year to 30.4 million.
FTSE 100 seen lower, Dow Jones extends losing run
07:00 , Graeme Evans
The Dow Jones Industrial Average last night extended its losing run to eight sessions after another mixed performance for Wall Street shares.
While the Dow lost another 0.3%, demand for tech stocks helped the S&P 500 index up by 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite by another 1.2%.
The latest record high for the Nasdaq came amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its latest policy meeting, which is due to conclude tomorrow.
A performance more in line with the Dow Jones meant the FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% yesterday and is forecast to open today’s session down 33 points at 8229.
The pound stood at $1.2667 prior to the release of unemployment and earnings figures.