FTSE 100 Live 16 September: Mid-cap firm rejects takeover, Phoenix results

Phoenix Group ends SunLife sale process

07:53 , Graeme Evans

Savings and retirement business Phoenix is no longer considering the sale of SunLife, a provider of financial protection products to the over 50s market.

Announcing half-year results, it said: “Given the current uncertainty in the protection market, the board has decided to discontinue the sale process and will focus on enhancing the value it generates within the group.”

FTSE 100-listed Phoenix, which today reported a 19% increase in operating cash generation to £647 million, said SunLife was a valuable asset which contributes to the group's new business growth.

The group, whose other brands include Standard Life and Phoenix Life announced the sale process in June, having received a number of initial expressions of interest from third parties.

Close Brothers CEO to take leave of absence

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Close Brothers, the City merchant bank, said this morning that its chief executive is taking a leave of absence from the FTSE 250 company.

Adrian Sainsbury has taken the “temporary” move for medical reasons. He was appointed to the top job in September 2020, having run the £941-million firm’s banking division for four years.

Close Brothers said it “has put in place robust temporary cover arrangements”.

It said that Mike Morgan, group finance director, will assume Sainsbury’s “principal responsibilities” supported by the chairman, Mike Biggs, and “members of the senior management team”.

Its annual results are due on Thursday.

TT Electronics warns over North American trading

07:37 , Graeme Evans

TT Electronics has downgraded results expectations after it encountered operational efficiency issues at two North American sites.

The FTSE All-Share company warned that second half revenues will be between £15 million and £20 million lower than previously anticipated.

The impact of the revenue shortfall and higher production costs are expected to impact the North American operating profit by £13 million to £18 million.

It also reported that recent order intake in its North American components business has been for delivery through 2025, not in 2024 as had been expected.

While the rest of the group has performed in line with expectations, adjusted operating profit is now expected to be in the range £37 million and £42 million compared with the City consensus of £55.4 million.

TI Fluid rejects takeover approach

07:24 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 250-listed TI Fluid Systems today said it had rejected a takeover approach worth about £875 million.

The bidder is Canada’s ABC Technologies, a supplier to the global automotive industry that is backed by Apollo Global Management.

TI Fluid said the latest 176p-a-share proposal, which follows one pitched at 165p at the end of August, significantly undervalued the company and its prospects.

The company’s shares closed on Friday at 145.8p.

Markets steady in big week for rate decisions

07:14 , Graeme Evans

A week featuring interest rate decisions on both sides of the Atlantic is set to begin in calm fashion, with the FTSE 100 index seen broadly unchanged.

The Federal Reserve is due to announce a cut in borrowing costs on Wednesday, the day before the Bank of England’s likely no change decision.

The monetary policy outlook and ongoing speculation that the Fed might consider cutting by an aggressive half percentage point has put the US dollar under pressure to leave the pound at $1.3155.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% on Friday, just ahead of the 0.5% improvement by the S&P 500 index.

Brent Crude starts the week at $71.72 a barrel, having dipped below $69 last week.