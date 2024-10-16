FTSE 100 Live 16 October: Rate cut hopes boost UK stocks as inflation dips to 1.7%, pound below $1.30

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Market update: Inflation surprise boost UK stocks, Moonpig and Marshalls surge

10:10 , Graeme Evans

Hopes for a faster pace of interest rate cuts today pushed the pound below $1.30 and fuelled a session of outperformance by London’s stock market.

The FTSE 100 index rallied 0.7% or 56.86 points to 8306.14 while the UK-focused FTSE 250 lifted 0.6% after this morning’s surprise fall in the inflation rate to 1.7%.

It is the first time since April 2021 that the consumer prices index has been below 2%, driven by September’s sharp drop in air fares and forecourt prices.

Even though the higher energy price cap will offset some of the progress, economists think November’s expected interest rate cut could be followed by another in December.

ING economist James Smith said the drop in services inflation below 5% for the first time since May 2022 was particularly significant for the Bank of England.

Smith thinks the Bank can pick up the pace of cuts beyond November, forecasting a reduction in December and at every meeting until rates reach 3.25% next summer.

The pound fell 0.5% to trade below $1.30 for the first time since mid-August, while the potential boost for mortgage affordability and consumer spending power helped a number of UK-focused stocks in the FTSE 100 index.

Barratt Redrow led the housebuilders with a rise of 3% or 13.4p to 485.4p, while kitchens supplier Howden Joinery improved 12.5p to 911p.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread topped the risers board, up 4% or 134p to 3206p after revealing new targets alongside half-year results.

It intends to grow profits by £300 million over five years, as well as generate £2 billion for share buybacks and dividends, and if opportunities allow, high returning investments.

After reporting a soft start to September and 13% weaker half-year profits of £340 million, the leisure group said booking trends for October and November were more encouraging.

The recovery of heavyweight commodity stocks after yesterday’s big losses also offered support to the top flight as BP rose 4.4p to 396.9p and Anglo American added 31p to 2255p.

Story continues

On the fallers board, easyJet gave up recent gains after the Office for National Statistics said September’s 34.8% fall in air fares was the fifth largest since its records began in 2001.

The low-cost airline fell 2.6p to 515.4p, still 6% higher for the month.

Rentokil Initial came under more pressure ahead of tomorrow’s third quarter results as shares weakened 3% or 11.5p to 338.5p at the bottom of the FTSE 100.

The FTSE 250 improved 119.88 points to 20,914.32, led by a rise of 9% for Moonpig.

The surge of 21p to 249.5p came as the greetings card platform revealed plans to pay its first dividend in March and to buy back £25 million of its shares from next month.

Paving and building materials firm Marshalls also added 9%, up 27p to 336p after it said the decline in like-for-like revenues had narrowed to 3% in the third quarter from the 12% in the first half.

Analysts at Peel Hunt retained their Buy stance and 380p target price: “Markets remain tricky, but Marshalls is ready for the bounce when it comes.”

Vertu sales higher in key plate change month

09:06 , Graeme Evans

Vertu Motors, which has 193 sales and aftersales outlets, said like-for-like new vehicle sales volumes rose 5.2% in the key plate change month of September.

It said this represented continuing strong outperformance, based on the wider retail market being down 1.8%.

In battery electric vehicles, Vertu said its like-for-like sales volumes more than doubled year-on-year in September against a broadly static UK market.

The update came as Vertu reported a 25% drop in half-year profits to £23.5 million, reflecting higher costs in the period to 31 August.

Chief executive Robert Forrester said he was pleased with the performance in “a “fast-shifting market backdrop”. Shares lifted 2% or 1.2p to 58.8p, but are still 18% lower for the year.

Whitbread plans lift shares to top of FTSE 100, BP recovers

08:42 , Graeme Evans

Whitbread shares are up 3% at the top of the FTSE 100 index after the Premier Inn owner revealed a five-year plan to grow profits by £300 million.

It also hopes to generate £2 billion for share buybacks and dividends, and if opportunities allow, high returning investments.

The shares rose 100p to 3172p, continuing the recovery from 2768p in August but still 12% lower than the start of the year.

Alongside the rate-cut boost for housebuilding stocks, commodity-focused investment showed signs of recovery after heavy losses yesterday.

BP and Shell rallied 1.5%, while copper miner Antofagasta put on 50.5p to 1847p following the release of its third quarter production report.

Insurer Admiral fell 3% and Rentokil Initial by 2% or 6.5p to 343.5p at the top of the FTSE 100 fallers board, with airlines easyJet and IAG down by 1%.

Pound below $1.30, UK-focused stocks get rate cut boost

08:08 , Graeme Evans

The pound has dipped 0.6% to below $1.30 after the retreat in UK inflation rate to 1.7% boosted the outlook for a faster pace of interest rate cuts.

UK stocks are also enjoying a strong session, with the FTSE 100 index up by a bigger than expected 0.7% or 59.87 points to 8309.15.

The rate cut hopes meant the shares of housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey rose 2%, while Marks & Spencer lifted 1%.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index rallied 0.7% or 139.30 points to 20,933.74.

Rate cut hopes boosted as inflation retreats ahead of energy bill hikes

07:53 , Graeme Evans

Inflation’s retreat below the 2% target for the first time since April 2021 is likely to be temporary as October’s figure will feature Ofgem’s higher price cap.

The Bank of England currently expects that CPI inflation will be back at 2.8% by November, although this may now be revised in light of today’s figures.

Capital Economics said the biggest surprise in the September release was the fall in core inflation, which dropped from 3.6% to 3.2%.

But with much of this due to air fares, the consultancy thinks it’s likely the Bank will stick to its strategy of cutting rates by 0.25% at every other meeting.

It said: “A quarter cut in interest rates from 5% to 4.75% at November’s policy meeting already seemed nailed on before today’s release.

“The chances of that being immediately followed by another 0.25% cut at the following meeting in December has just gone up.

“At the moment, though, we think the Bank will keep rates on hold at the meeting. But we still think rates will eventually fall to 3%, which is lower than the 3.5%-3.75% priced into the market.”

Whitbread sees booking trends improve, profits lower

07:39 , Graeme Evans

Premier Inn owner Whitbread today offset lower half-year profits by reporting a “good pick-up in bookings” across October and into November.

Revenues were unchanged at £1.6 billion, with underlying profits down 13% to £340 million amid slightly softer UK demand in the six months to 31 August.

After a soft start to September, Whitbread reported an improving trend in the current half year with occupancy at 84.2% in the six weeks to 10 October.

It reiterated full-year guidance as well as longer-term ambitions to grow 2030 profits by at least £300 million on 2025’s level.

The interim dividend has increased 7% to 36.4p a share and the company also intends to to launch a further £100 million buy back of shares.

Air fares and lower fuel costs drive inflation's big fall

07:23 , Graeme Evans

The slide in annual rate of inflation to 1.7% was driven by the transport sector, particularly air travel and the cost of motoring.

Fares usually reduce in price between August and September but the ONS said the 34.8% fall was the fifth largest since its records began in 2001.

The average price of petrol fell by 5.5p per litre between August and September to stand at 136.8 pence per litre, down from 153.6p in September 2023.

The ONS said the biggest upward contribution was food and non-alcoholic beverages, up 1.8% in the year to September compared with 1.3% in August.

This is the first time since March 2023 that the annual rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages has strengthened.

Pound lower as inflation rate falls more than expected

07:07 , Graeme Evans

The UK’s inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level since April 2021 at 1.7%, boosting hopes of a November interest rate cut.

The CPI reading for September compared with City forecasts of 1.9% and the 2.2% recorded a month earlier.

Core inflation also came in below forecast at 3.2%, down from 3.6% previously. The pound weakened to $1.302 following the ONS update.

FTSE 100 seen steady after US reverse

07:00 , Graeme Evans

US markets pulled back from record highs last night as investors digested earnings updates by some of the country’s leading banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, with Citigroup shares down by 5% in the wake of its results. The S&P 500 reversed 0.8% and the Nasdaq by 1%.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.5% lower last night, pressured by weaker BP and Shell shares on the back of a 5% fall in the price of Brent Crude.

London’s top flight is set to open broadly flat this morning, with the oil benchmark slightly higher at $74.44 a barrel.

The pound is at $1.307 ahead of this morning’s inflation reading.