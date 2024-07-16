FTSE 100 Live 16 July: Index selling pressure to continue, Ocado posts results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Ocado loses £154 million in the first half from revenue up almost a fifth

07:26 , Michael Hunter

Ocado revealed further losses today, as the long wait for profitability at the online grocer and e-commerce technology platform continues.

It narrowed its first-half loss of £154 million, by 47%, from revenue of £1.5 billion, up 13%.

Ocadao is best known to consumers for delivering Marks and Spencer groceries and being the former web sales platform for Waitrose.

The firm’s CEO Tim Steiner today that “the success of our partners is our top priority” and conceded there “remains more to do”.

The founder and former Goldman Sachs bond trader added:

“We look forward to making continued progress over the rest of the financial year and beyond, as we build a profitable, cash-generating, technology business".

US markets advance but FTSE 100 set for another fall

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq last night closed at fresh records while Apple shares touched an all-time high and Tesla shares finished 2% stronger.

The confidence of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that inflation is heading towards its 2% target underpinned the advances, with the S&P up 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite 0.4% higher.

A strong start to the second quarter earnings season, including yesterday’s forecast-beating results by Goldman Sachs, meant the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%.

It was a different story in Europe after the FTSE 100 index closed 0.8% lower as confidence in the mining sector was hit by China’ s weak GDP reading.

Futures trading is this morning pointing to a further decline of 31 points to 8152, while the pound is at $1.2957.