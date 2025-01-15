FTSE 100 Live 15 January: Inflation below forecast at 2.5%, Currys lifts profit outlook

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

A dip in inflation today eased pressure on Rachel Reeves and boosted hopes of a February interest rate cut.

On the corporate front, Currys has raising profits guidance alongside a strong festive update.

Pubs chain Mitchells & Butlers also struck an upbeat tone after like-for-like sales rose 10.4% in the peak period.

Inflation dip boosts rate cut hopes, rate seen higher in January

07:53 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is pointing higher after the unexpected dip in inflation rate to 2.5%.

Capital Economics said underlying price pressures were a bit more favourable than first thought, boosting the chances of a February cut in interest rates.

The consultancy expects CPI inflation to rebound in January, perhaps to almost 3% and that the figure will be a little higher than most expect in the first half of this year.

“But we expect it to drop below the 2% target next year as the persistence of inflation fades further,” it told clients.

Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja said: “Looking ahead, price momentum will likely pick up from here.

“Increases to the National Living Wage and employer National Insurance Contributions will, we expect, push inflation higher over 2025.

“Higher energy prices won't help either – nor will higher food prices, which are starting to emerge.

“That said, the jump in price momentum will likely be temporary, with price inflation expected to normalise to more target-consistent levels next year.”

Mitchells & Butlers backs targets after strong Christmas

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Mitchells & Butlers, whose brands include Harvester and All Bar One, grew like-for-like sales by 10.4% over its peak three-week festive trading period.

Across the first quarter to 11 January, like-for-like sales rose 3.9%.

The chain said it faces an estimated £100 million of year-on-year cost headwinds in the current financial year, primarily increased labour costs.

Despite these pressures, it continues to forecast profit growth and market outperformance.

Chief executive Phil Urban added: “Growth was particularly strong on festive key dates supported by volume growth, and with record sales on Christmas Day.

“Cold and stormy weather over recent weeks has subsequently had a material adverse impact on trading but we remain confident in the strength of underlying sales growth.”

Currys ups guidance after strong peak trading, dividend resumes

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Currys has raised profit guidance and pledged to resume dividend payments after the retailer reported a strong festive performance today.

Like-for-like sales rose by 2% in the UK and Ireland, fuelled by strong demand in mobile, gaming and premium computing. The Nordics arm rose 1%.

