FTSE 100 Live 15 August: UK economy grows 0.6% between April and June

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

London casinos drive rebound at Rank as like-for-like underlying profits rise

07:39 , Michael Hunter

Casino and bingo firm Rank has reported earnings ahead of forecasts, after its London casinos led a rebound in revenue.

Its Grosvenor venues grew like-for-like net gaming revenue by 9%, with the casinos in the capital up 10% and the rest of the UK up 8%. Customer visits were up 1%, but spend per visit fell by the same margin.

Its Mecca Bingo chain had 2% more visitors, with ike-for-like net gaming revenue up 8% and spend up 6%.

Overall, like-for-like underlying operating profit for the year was £46.5 million, slightly ahead of analysts' consensus and more than double the prior year's £20.1 million.

Group-wide net gaming revenue was up 9%.

John O'Reilly, CEO, said:

“With inflation receding, disposable incomes improving, investment continuing to be made in the customer proposition and a strong pipeline of growth initiatives underway, we are confident in the future prospects of the group.”

FTSE eyes fifth day of gains as growth numbers help keep recovery rally on course

07:20 , Simon Hunt

London’s FTSE 100 is heading for an opening gain of around 35 points according to futures trade, with this weeks brighter mood backed up by robust-looking economic growth data.

Official numbers from the Office for National Statistics showed year-on-year growth of 0.9% year-on-year for the second quarter, an expansion of 0.6% from the preceding three months.

Any rise for the UK’s main stock index would leave it heading for its fifth consecutive session of gains.

It would also mark a sustained recovery from the sharp sell-off earlier in the month, which rippled out across global markets on fears of a potential recesion in the US. Such now worries look increasingly misplaced.