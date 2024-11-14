FTSE 100 Live 14 November: Burberry returns to roots after loss, WH Smith and Aviva post strong updates

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The new boss of loss-making Burberry today vowed to “capture British wit and style” as part of his plan to revive the luxury goods group.

Joshua Schulman said the brand had moved too far from its core strengths, leading to performances such as today’s £53 million operating loss.

Other companies reporting today included the retailer WH Smith and insurer Aviva.

FTSE 100 Live Thursday

Burberry posts loss, returns to roots

WH Smith travel profits surge

Aviva hails strong momentum

Aviva among risers in downbeat FTSE 100, Premier Foods up 4%

08:42 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 11.21 points to 8019.12, despite a positive response to updates by a number of blue-chip companies.

Insurer Aviva rose 12.2p to 466.9p, B&M European Value Retail by 14.8p to 394.6p and thermal solutions business Spirax by 6% or 390p to 6760p.

Other stocks up by more than 1% today included BP, Marks & Spencer and British Gas owner Centrica.

The FTSE 250 index is 13.24 points higher at 20,372.45, with stronger Burberry shares joined by Premier Foods after the Mr Kipling owner reported an 8.9% rise in half-year profits to £61 million. Shares rose 4% or 8.2p to 196p.

Retailer WH Smith fell 58p to 1243p, despite increasing its total dividend by 16% in today’s annual results.

Burberry shares rally on turnaround strategy

08:31 , Graeme Evans

Burberry shares are up11% or 80.2p to 811.6p after new boss Joshua Schulman unveiled his plan for reviving the iconic British luxury goods brand.

The results-day upturn follows a 70% fall from their peak of over 2600p in April 2023, a decline that led to relegation from the FTSE 100 index.

China’s economic uncertainty has put pressure on valuations across the luxury sector, adding to Burberry’s own ongoing trading issues.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Despite the group’s renewed determination, the market consensus of the shares as a sell is unlikely to waver until such time as some measurable progress is made on the new strategy.”

Read more on today’s update

Aviva boss hails strong quarterly performance

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc today hailed the insurer’s strong performance, with recent trading “extremely positive right across the business”.

She said today’s third quarter figures showed the benefits of Aviva's scale and diversification.

Blanc added: ““Quarter after quarter, we are delivering consistently superior results and growing Aviva, particularly in the capital-light businesses.

General insurance premiums rose 15% to £9.1 billion, driven by strong levels of new business in the UK and pricing actions to offset the inflationary environment.

Story Continues