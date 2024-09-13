FTSE 100 Live 13 September: Gold price at record amid rate cut speculation, index steady

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Bets on aggressive US rates move boost gold price

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve might opt for an aggressive half point rates cut at its meeting next week has put pressure on the US dollar.

Deutsche Bank said futures markets are now pricing in a 47.5% chance of a half point move, a big shift in Wall Street’s stance from 15% earlier in the week.

It adds that the current position represents the most uncertain market pricing for a Federal Reserve rates decision in this cycle so far.

The developments have pushed the dollar index lower and helped gold to set a new record at $2565 an ounce. The pound stood at $1.3134 this morning.

Balfour Beatty secures £363m Grid contract

07:25 , Graeme Evans

Balfour Beatty has landed a National Grid contract worth £363 million to reinforce the electricity network in East Anglia.

The FTSE 250 firm will be responsible for replacing the existing high voltage electricity network between Bramford in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex.

The contract for the new 400 kilovolt overhead line spanning 18 kilometres has been awarded through National Grid's RIIO-2 framework.

Balfour chief executive Leo Quinn said: "This award demonstrates the momentum we are capturing in the energy security and transition market.”

Index set for steady start, Nvidia higher amid Wall Street rally

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The upturn for global stock markets continued on Wall Street last night as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the S&P 500 by 0.8%.

The improved sentiment was shown by renewed demand for semiconductor firm Nvidia, which rose 2% and has rebounded by 13% since Tuesday.

Traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for the first time in the cycle at its meeting next week, a position boosted yesterday by producer prices coming in below expectations.

The FTSE 100 index yesterday closed 0.6% higher at 8241 and is seen consolidating those gains at today’s opening bell.

Commodity markets are also on the front foot, with Brent Crude at $72.43 a barrel after rallying from its two-year low during the past three sessions.