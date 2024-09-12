FTSE 100 Live 12 September: Index seen higher after Wall Street rates boost

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Kier Group pays down debt as profits rise and order book nears £11 billion

07:34 , Michael Hunter

Kier Group, the construction firm behind a range of projects across London, has reported a rise in annual revenue of almost a fifth and higher profit.

It was helped by a “high quality order book” which reached almost £11 billion, up 7%.

Profit before tax for the year to the end of June rose almost a third to £68.1 million.

It said that the increased earnings meant it was able to cut debt.

Andrew Davies, CEO, said: “The contracts within our order book reflect the bidding discipline and risk management now embedded in the business.

I am also pleased to report that the Group significantly reduced its average month-end net debt position as well as improved its year-end net cash position

Current trading is in line with its expectations, Kier said.

The company redeveloped Twickenham Gateway in partnership with Network Rail and refurbished Morley House on Regent Street for The Crown Estate.

Fevertree sales brighten after June washout

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Fevertree Drinks today reported strong summer trading, with sales growth of 13% in July and August boosted by a surge in demand for its Mojito cocktail mixer.

The group now expects to deliver brand growth of between 7% and.10% for the second half of the year, although the impact of June’s poor weather means the full-year performance will be short of hopes at 4%-5%.

Fevertree revenues for the first half were broadly unchanged at £170.6 million, up 2% on a constant currency basis. Strong margin recovery lifted underlying earnings by 79% to £81.2 million.

Chief executive Tim Warrillow said: “The Fevertree brand performed well against a tough market backdrop.”

Index seen higher, US stocks rally on rate cut optimism

07:07 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised for a strong session after Wall Street rallied on optimism that the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates next week.

The S&P 500 index lifted 1.1% and the Nasdaq by 2.2% after figures earlier in the day revealed US inflation dropped to an annual rate of 2.5% in August.

Story continues

Core inflation came in slightly higher than expected, diminishing the chances that policymakers will opt for a more aggressive 0.5% cut.

The focus on monetary policy continues later, with the European Central Bank expected to reduce its deposit rate for the second time in the cycle to 3.5%.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.15% yesterday but is forecast to open today’s session about 97 points higher at 8297.