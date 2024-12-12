FTSE 100 Live 12 December: Currys hits out over Budget impact, ECB rates decision due

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

Currys has warned of “inevitable” price rises due to Budget measures it said will add £32 million to its costs.

In its half-year results, the electricals chain called government policy an “unwelcome and material headwind.”

The focus is also on interest rates, with the European Central Bank seen cutting by another quarter point.

STEM recruitment firm SThree slides on 2025 warning

09:09 , Graeme Evans

The shares of specialist staffing firm SThree have slumped 25% after it said it was braced for challenging conditions to continue throughout its 2025 financial year.

The specialist in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) roles said increased political and macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in Europe, had further delayed decision making and the anticipated easing of market conditions.

Chief executive Timo Lehne said: "The nature of our business model has meant we have been able to withstand the external pressures until now.

“However, the anticipated easing of market conditions has not yet materialised, with delayed decision making continuing to impact new placement activity whilst contract extensions remain robust.

“With this dynamic expected to persist through next year, the board has taken a prudent view of 2025.

Lehne said he remains confident in the company’s strategy and that it is well placed for when market conditions improve.

The shares fell 90p to 271p, their lowest level since late 2020 after the company forecast pre-tax profits in the year to November 2025 will be about £25 million.

Diageo leads FTSE 100, Currys jumps 8% after results

08:34 , Graeme Evans

Diageo is top of the FTSE 100 index after UBS switched the Smirnoff and Guinness maker from Sell to Buy and upped its price target from 2300p to 2920p.

The shares rose 3% or 79.5p to 2569p, still 9% lower in the year to date.

Miners Antofagasta and Glencore lifted 1.5% and Ashtead put back 58p to 5358p after recent heavy selling to leave the FTSE 100 up by 6.48 points to 8308.10.

Associated British Foods fell 53p to 2139p after its shares went ex-dividend, while tobacco firms British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands weakened 2%.

In the FTSE 250, Currys rose 8% or 6.1p to 85.1p after chief executive Alex Baldock said the company’s performance continues to strengthen after posting half-year results ahead of City expectations..

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Currys has posted an update which is positive on any number of fronts, and its confidence for future prospects has been mirrored by a strong market reception to the numbers.”

