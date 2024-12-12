FTSE 100 Live 12 December: Currys hits out over Budget impact, ECB rates decision due

Currys has warned of “inevitable” price rises due to Budget measures it said will add £32 million to its costs.
In its half-year results, the electricals chain called government policy an “unwelcome and material headwind.”
The focus is also on interest rates, with the European Central Bank seen cutting by another quarter point.
STEM recruitment firm SThree slides on 2025 warning
The shares of specialist staffing firm SThree have slumped 25% after it said it was braced for challenging conditions to continue throughout its 2025 financial year.
The specialist in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) roles said increased political and macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in Europe, had further delayed decision making and the anticipated easing of market conditions.
Chief executive Timo Lehne said: "The nature of our business model has meant we have been able to withstand the external pressures until now.
“However, the anticipated easing of market conditions has not yet materialised, with delayed decision making continuing to impact new placement activity whilst contract extensions remain robust.
“With this dynamic expected to persist through next year, the board has taken a prudent view of 2025.
Lehne said he remains confident in the company’s strategy and that it is well placed for when market conditions improve.
The shares fell 90p to 271p, their lowest level since late 2020 after the company forecast pre-tax profits in the year to November 2025 will be about £25 million.
Diageo leads FTSE 100, Currys jumps 8% after results
Diageo is top of the FTSE 100 index after UBS switched the Smirnoff and Guinness maker from Sell to Buy and upped its price target from 2300p to 2920p.
The shares rose 3% or 79.5p to 2569p, still 9% lower in the year to date.
Miners Antofagasta and Glencore lifted 1.5% and Ashtead put back 58p to 5358p after recent heavy selling to leave the FTSE 100 up by 6.48 points to 8308.10.
Associated British Foods fell 53p to 2139p after its shares went ex-dividend, while tobacco firms British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands weakened 2%.
In the FTSE 250, Currys rose 8% or 6.1p to 85.1p after chief executive Alex Baldock said the company’s performance continues to strengthen after posting half-year results ahead of City expectations..
Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Currys has posted an update which is positive on any number of fronts, and its confidence for future prospects has been mirrored by a strong market reception to the numbers.”
De La Rue lifted by stronger currency order book
De La Rue today said its currency order book stood at the highest level in five years, boosted by multi-year, polymer-based banknote contracts.
Chief executive Clive Vacher said in today’s half-year results that the orders “solidly underpin our growth expectations”.
He added: "With these firm foundations, our ongoing Currency business is now well positioned to take full advantage of an improving market, with a substantial upward step change in activity in 2025 and beyond."
Half-year revenues fell 10.2% to £145.1 million after a 16.3% decline in Currency more than offset a 4.4% rise in the Authentication division, which makes products to protect against illicit trade, counterfeiting and identity theft.
Adjusted operating profit of £7.3 million for the six months to 28 September fell 7.6% on a year earlier.
De La Rue recently agreed the sale of the Authentication division to Crane NXT for £300 million.
This will allow the repayment of existing banking facilities and reduce the remaining deficit on its legacy defined benefit pension scheme.
Vacher added: "We have made substantial progress in 2024 both operationally and strategically.”
European Central Bank seen cutting deposit rate
The European Central Bank is expected to cut its deposit rate by another quarter point to 3% when the latest policy decision is announced at 1.15pm UK time.
Such a move would extend rate cuts since June to 100 basis points, a run that has weakened the euro to a two-year low against the US dollar.
A half point cut is seen as unlikely today as policymakers keep their options open for 2025, given uncertainty around the timing, extent and impact of US tariffs.
Deutsche Bank sees quarter point cuts at every meeting in the first half of next year and for the deposit rate to end 2025 at 1.5%.
The Federal Reserve is likely to make another interest rate cut next week after yesterday’s inflation reading of 2.7% met Wall Street expectations.
Currys warns of price rises after £32m Budget hit
The boss of retailer Currys has used the company’s improved set of half-year results to criticise “new and unwelcome headwinds from UK government policy”.
Alex Baldock said: “These will add cost quickly and materially, depress investment and hiring, boost automation and offshoring, and make some price rises inevitable.”
Currys calculates that recent changes to Government policy including the Budget will have an incremental cost to the group of £32 million.
This includes a £9 million rise in wages due to National Living Wage increases and £12 million in relation to National Insurance contributions.
It intends to mitigate the impact through further cost saving measures, including process improvement, automation, offshoring, outsourcing and overhead efficiencies.
Group revenue rose 1% to £3.9 billion in the six months to 26 October, driven by a 5% like-for-like sales increase in the UK and Ireland.
Adjusted profit before tax of £9 million represented a £25 million improvement on the previous year’s loss.
Baldock added: “"We're very encouraged by our progress. Currys' performance continues to strengthen, with profits and cashflow growing significantly, and the Group's balance sheet is strong.”
FTSE 100 holds firm ahead of ECB decision, tech stocks rally
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to add another seven points after London’s top flight rose 0.3% to 8301.62 in yesterday’s session.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell following in-line inflation figures but the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%.
Big risers as traders priced in another rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week included Nvidia after a gain of 3%, while Tesla surged 6% and Amazon by 2%.
The focus of today’s session is on the European Central Bank amid expectations for another quarter point move lower in its base rate.