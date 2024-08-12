FTSE 100 Live 12 August: Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti buys BT stake; Marshalls results; index set to rise after gains in Asia

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Landscape products group Marshalls points to improving building markets

07:30 , Michael Hunter

Marshalls, the building and landscape products firm has reported a drop of a fifth in half-year profit due in part to the decline in activity in the house market, but became the latest big name in the industry to produce a rebound.

Adjusted profit before tax for the six months to the end of June fell 20% to £26.6 million from revenue of £306.7 million, down 13%.

The £857million firm’s CEO, Matt Pullen, hailed it as “a resilient performance in weak end markets”, adding:

“We remain cautiously optimistic of a modest improvement in the group's end markets during the second half of the year predicated on a progressive improvement in the macro-economic environment.”

The company said is stone and aggregates have been so widely supplied to London, they have reached every location on the Monopoly board. The landmark came in 1990 when it supplied stone to Islington.

It also said today its annual performance would meet expectations.

Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti to acquire 25% BT stake

07:27 , Simon Hunt

An investment firm owned by Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal is to acquire a 25% stake in BT.

Bharti Global, which has interests in telecoms, digital infrastructure and space communications, is to acquire the stake from French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice.

Bharti has reached an agreement with Altice UK to acquire c.9.99% stake of BT's issued capital, with the balance c.14.51% to be acquired following regulatory clearance. Bharti is also applying voluntarily for UK National Security and Investment Act clearance. Sunil Mittal said: "This investment demonstrates the confidence we have in BT and in the UK. BT has a strong portfolio of market leading brands, high-quality assets and an experienced management team with a compelling strategy mandated by the BT Board to deliver value over the long term, which we fully support.”

BT previously owned a 21% stake along with two board seats in Bharti Airtel Limited from 1997 to 2001. But the firm today added it had no intention to make an offer to acquire the entire company.

BT CEO Allison Kirkby said: "We welcome investors who recognise the long-term value of our business, and this scale of investment from Bharti Global is a great vote of confidence in the future of BT Group and our strategy.”

(BT/PA) (PA Media)

FTSE 100 set to rise after Asian rebound continues

07:13 , Michael Hunter

London’s FTSE 100 is on course to make progress in opening trade, after the rebound on global stock markets kept Asian markets positive.

Futures trade expects London’s main index to rise by around 30 points at the start of full business at 8.00 am.

It would leave the index heading away from the turmoil earlier in the month, sparked by fears of a recession in the US which now look overstated.

The improving mood faces a test this week from a run of inflation data due around the world, including in Europe and the US itself.

The UK’s consumer price index is due on Wednesday and is expected to come in at 2.3%, slightly higher than the 2% last time around, which was bang on the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Investors will scrutinise the data for insight into the outlook for interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. Policymakers took the base cost of borrowing down by a quarter-point to 5.25% at their last meeting in August. It ended a 16-year high for interest rates and was the first cut since the pandemic.

There are hopes in the City that more action could take rates to 4.75% by the end of the year, which could boost spending power and stoke economic growth.

