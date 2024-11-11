FTSE 100 Live 11 November: NatWest in £1bn Treasury buyback, Bitcoin tops $80,000

NatWest £1bn buyback cuts Treasury stake

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The Treasury’s stake in NatWest has fallen from 14.2% to 11.4% after the lender spent £1 billion on a targeted buy back of its shares.

The dealings took place at 380.8p a share and follow a 70% rise for the company’s valuation so far this year.

It is the second buy back of Government shares of 2024, further reducing the 84% shareholding originally established during the financial crisis.

NatWest chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “This transaction represents another important milestone on the path to full privatisation.

“We believe it is a positive use of capital for the bank and for our shareholders and we are pleased with the sustained momentum in reducing HM Treasury's stake in NatWest Group throughout this year."

FTSE 100 seen higher, Bitcoin above $80,000

07:00 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for an improved performance, with futures trading pointing to a rise of 24 points to 8096 after Friday’s 0.8% decline.

The poor showing was in contrast to the US, where the election and latest interest rate cut helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index put on 5% across the week.

Bitcoin also rose above $80,000 for the first time amid hopes that a Trump presidency will relax the regulatory environment.

The cryptocurrency stood at $80,985 this morning, while Brent Crude starts the week at $73.92 a barrel.