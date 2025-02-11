FTSE 100 Live 11 February: BP profits fall as boss promises new direction, Entain CEO in swift exit

In This Article:
Entain CEO leaves after less than six months
08:08 , Graeme Evans
The boss of Ladbrokes and Coral gambling group Entain has left the business after less than six months in the role.
Entain said the departure of Gavin Isaacs, who has over 25 years of experience across the global sports betting, gaming and lottery industries, had been by mutual agreement.
Stella David, currently Entain's non-executive chair, will return as interim chief executive having previously held the role from December 2023 until Isaac’s start date in September.
Entain recently announced that underlying earnings will be at the top end of the £1.04 billion-£1.09 billion guidance range. It is comfortable with market expectations for 2025.
Shares fell 8% following the announcement.
Dunelm boss to step down, half-year profits steady
07:52
Dunelm chief executive Nick Wilkinson is to retire from the home furnishings business after seven years in the role.
Board chair Alison Brittain said Wilkinson had been a “tremendous leader” for Dunelm, having guided the business through a global pandemic, driven a step-change in the digital offer and maintained its “unique, entrepreneurial culture”.
She added: "Nick will continue to lead the business over the coming months as we transition to a new CEO, maintaining a focus on delivering long-term, sustainable growth for all stakeholders."
The announcement came as Dunelm reported unchanged pre-tax profits of £123 million for the six months to 28 December.
Total revenues lifted 2.4% to £893.7 million during a period in which the retailer boosted its market share by 30 basis points to 7.8%.
The interim dividend has increased 3.1% to 16.5p a share, while the company has repeated last year’s special dividend of 35p.
Guidance for the full year is unchanged as the company comes to terms with April’s increase in National Insurance contributions.
It added: “We have a good track record of delivering efficiencies to offset cost increases, and will continue to do so through both operational improvements and targeted longer-term productivity opportunities.”
BP boss promises “new direction” for oil giant, profits fall
07:18 , Graeme Evans
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss today promised a new direction for the oil giant ahead of a strategy update due later this month.
Presenting the company’s annual results, Auchincloss said: “We have been reshaping our portfolio - sanctioning new major projects, and focusing our low-carbon investment - and we have made strong progress in reducing costs.
“Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns.
“It will be a new direction for BP and we look forward to sharing it at our capital markets update on 26 February.”
As part of the update, BP said it intends to review elements of its financial guidance including expectations for 2025 share buybacks and capital expenditure.
It is planning another $1.75 billion share buyback in the first quarter, while it announced a dividend of eight cents for the fourth quarter.
The impact of lower oil prices and weaker refining margins meant BP posted an underlying replacement cost profit of $1.17 billion for the final quarter of 2024.
This compared with the previous year’s $3 billion and left the total for the year sharply lower at $8.9 billion.
FTSE 100 seen lower despite US markets rally
07:03 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index is set to fall back after posting another record close last night.
IG Index futures show a decline of about ten points, in line with this morning’s downbeat performances by the Hang Seng index and Shanghai Composite.
US markets finished in positive territory, despite fears over the inflationary impact of Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 lifted by 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1%.
The gold price remains near to a record high at $2916 an ounce, while the pound is at $1.236. The FTSE 100 starts the session at 8767 after rising 0.8% yesterday, with BP shares up 7% on the back of stake building by an activist investor.