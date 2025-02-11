FTSE 100 Live 11 February: BP profits fall as boss promises new direction, Entain CEO in swift exit

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Entain CEO leaves after less than six months

08:08 , Graeme Evans

The boss of Ladbrokes and Coral gambling group Entain has left the business after less than six months in the role.

Entain said the departure of Gavin Isaacs, who has over 25 years of experience across the global sports betting, gaming and lottery industries, had been by mutual agreement.

Stella David, currently Entain's non-executive chair, will return as interim chief executive having previously held the role from December 2023 until Isaac’s start date in September.

Entain recently announced that underlying earnings will be at the top end of the £1.04 billion-£1.09 billion guidance range. It is comfortable with market expectations for 2025.

Shares fell 8% following the announcement.

Dunelm boss to step down, half-year profits steady

07:52

Dunelm chief executive Nick Wilkinson is to retire from the home furnishings business after seven years in the role.

Board chair Alison Brittain said Wilkinson had been a “tremendous leader” for Dunelm, having guided the business through a global pandemic, driven a step-change in the digital offer and maintained its “unique, entrepreneurial culture”.

She added: "Nick will continue to lead the business over the coming months as we transition to a new CEO, maintaining a focus on delivering long-term, sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

The announcement came as Dunelm reported unchanged pre-tax profits of £123 million for the six months to 28 December.

Total revenues lifted 2.4% to £893.7 million during a period in which the retailer boosted its market share by 30 basis points to 7.8%.

The interim dividend has increased 3.1% to 16.5p a share, while the company has repeated last year’s special dividend of 35p.

Guidance for the full year is unchanged as the company comes to terms with April’s increase in National Insurance contributions.

It added: “We have a good track record of delivering efficiencies to offset cost increases, and will continue to do so through both operational improvements and targeted longer-term productivity opportunities.”

BP boss promises “new direction” for oil giant, profits fall

07:18 , Graeme Evans

BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss today promised a new direction for the oil giant ahead of a strategy update due later this month.

Presenting the company’s annual results, Auchincloss said: “We have been reshaping our portfolio - sanctioning new major projects, and focusing our low-carbon investment - and we have made strong progress in reducing costs.

“Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns.

