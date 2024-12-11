FTSE 100 Live 11 December: Index weaker ahead of US inflation, BAT posts update

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Tobacco giant BAT on track for mid-term guidance

07:28 , Graeme Evans

British American Tobacco today reiterated full-year expectations after reporting an acceleration in revenues growth over the second half of 2024.

The FTSE 100-listed company, whose portfolio includes Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike and the vaping brand Vuse, said it benefited from factors including the phasing of innovation in newer categories.

Chief executive Tadeu Marroco added: "We are on track to deliver our 2024 guidance, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business.”

The company’s 2024 forecasts show a 2% decline in global tobacco industry volumes and for its constant currency revenues and adjusted profits to deliver growth in the low-single digits.

BAT continues to target mid-term guidance of 3-5% revenue growth and mid-single digit adjusted profit growth from operations by 2026.

Marroco added: “As previously highlighted, we do not expect the journey to our mid-term guidance to be linear.

“Building on the strong foundations we have established, I am confident that we will deliver an improved underlying performance as we move from investment to deployment in 2025.”

FTSE 100 seen lower ahead of US inflation reading

07:00 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for another disappointing session after falling 0.9% yesterday on the back of weakness in the heavyweight mining sector.

Futures trading is pointing to a fall of 19 points to 8261, a performance driven by uncertainty ahead of today’s US inflation reading.

Wall Street expects an uptick in November’s annual rate to 2.7% from last month’s 2.6%.

A stronger number than this may cause the US Federal Reserve to review the pace of next year’s anticipated interest rate cuts.

The inflation jitters yesterday led to weaker performances for key US benchmarks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.4%.