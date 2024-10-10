FTSE 100 Live 10 October: Index seen higher, GSK in $2.2bn Zantac settlement

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

S&P 500 index posts another record high

07:31 , Graeme Evans

US economic optimism last night helped the S&P 500 index to set its 44th record high this year, having improved by another 0.7%.

Deutsche Bank said the benchmark’s 21.4% year-to-date advance means that this is its strongest performance at this point of the year since 1997.

The resilience of the US economy has reduced the chances of rapid interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, particularly after last night’s September meeting minutes showed policymakers in favour of a gradual pace.

The base case is for another cut in November, although there is now some speculation that the Fed might not cut at all. This has helped the US dollar to continue its strong run so far in October.

On Asia markets, the Shanghai Composite has risen by 2% after yesterday’s reverse of more than 6% while the Hang Seng index is up by 3%.

FTSE 100 seen higher amid GSK focus, US inflation figures due

07:19 , Graeme Evans

GSK shares will be in focus today after it agreed a $2.2 billion settlement to resolve about 80,000 or 93% of court cases involving heartburn drug Zantac.

The wider FTSE 100 index is seen about 17 points higher at 8261, having closed up by 0.6% last night.

The progress follows a strong session on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1% and the S&P 500 index 0.7% higher.

Later today, economists expect a decline in the annual rate of US inflation to 2.3% from 2.5% seen last month.

Brent Crude stands at $77.12, while the pound is at $1.307.