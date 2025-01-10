FTSE 100 Live 10 January: Sainsbury’s posts update, sterling below $1.23

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

Sainsbury's grocery sales up 3.8%, Argos shows recovery

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Sainsbury’s today said grocery sales rose 3.8% in the six weeks to 4 January.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the performance represented seven consecutive quarters of volume performance ahead of the market.

He added: “We have won grocery market share for the fifth consecutive Christmas, with more customers choosing Sainsbury's for their big shop.”

It remains on track for an annual operating profit within the company’s guidance range between £1.01 billion and £1.06 billion, representing growth of around 7%.

Across the third quarter of the financial year, like-for-like sales rose by 2.8% compared with 4.2% in the previous three months.

Argos sales fell 1.4% in the quarter but with a return to growth over the eight weeks covering the peak Christmas and Black Friday period.

Sterling below $1.23, FTSE 100 lower ahead of US jobs report

07:06 , Graeme Evans

Sterling stands at $1.227 this morning, having fallen to a one-year low during a turbulent week for UK financial markets.

The 10-year gilt yield is at its highest level since 2008 at 4.81%.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 26 points lower at 8294, having risen 0.8% yesterday as overseas earning stocks benefited from the weaker pound.

Today’s session includes the release of the monthly US jobs report, which will have a bearing on the US interest rate outlook in 2025.

Deutsche Bank economists are looking for non-farm payrolls to grow by 150,000 in December. This compares with 227,000 in November, a figure boosted by a bounce back from previous weather disruption and the end of strikes.

The bank adds that the six-month average is currently running at 143,000. It sees the unemployment rate ticking up by a tenth to 4.3%.