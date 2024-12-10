FTSE 100 Live 10 December: Ashtead in London listing blow, index lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Ashtead shares fall on downgraded guidance, Centrica steady

08:20 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 0.5% or 41.26 points to 8310.82, with Ashtead down 8% after the equipment hire firm downgraded full-year profit guidance.

The revision came after second quarter results showed local construction markets in North America have been affected by the prolonged higher interest rate environment.

This partly offset the company’s strength in mega projects and hurricane response efforts.

The company, which also announced its intention to switch its primary listing to New York, fell 498.7p to 5773.3p.

British Gas owner Centrica rose 0.3p to 131.7p after reporting that full-year earnings will be in line with City forecasts.

Ashtead reveals plan for US listing switch

07:12 , Graeme Evans

FTSE 100-listed equipment hire firm Ashtead dealt a blow to the London market today by revealing its intention to move its primary listing to New York.

The Sunbelt owner said its board had concluded that the US market is the natural long term listing venue for the group. It will retain a secondary UK listing in the International Companies segment.

It said: “Ashtead is substantially a US business, reporting in US dollars, with almost all the group's operating profit derived from North America, which is also the core growth market for the business.

“The group's executive management team and operational headquarters are based in the US and the vast majority of the group's employees reside in North America.”

It will put forward a formal resolution for approval for a move to a US primary listing at a general meeting of shareholders. The company expects that the necessary steps would be implemented over the next 12-18 months.

The planned departure follows a move earlier this year by Paddy Power and Betfair business Flutter Entertainment.

FTSE 100 seen giving up Monday's gains, US markets lower

07:00 , Graeme Evans

Dealmaking action failed to lift Wall Street markets last night, with the S&P 500 index down 0.6% and the S&P 500 index 0.5% lower.

As well as Omnicom’s $13 billion swoop for rival advertising business Interpublic, dealers were focused on speculation that Mondelez International is interested in buying US chocolate maker Hershey.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% yesterday but is forecast to give up a chunk of gains in today’s session, falling 33 points to 8319.

Asia markets are higher, led by 0.5% advances for the Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite. The Hang Seng index is flat after yesterday’s 2.8% bounce.

Brent Crude is at $71.85 a barrel, whike the pound is $1.275 and Bitcoin $97,361.