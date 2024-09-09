FTSE 100 Live 09 September: Index steadies after US jobs setback, oil price higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Focus on US inflation and UK earnings in week ahead

07:34 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures and the monthly picture on UK jobs and earnings are among the key events in a busy week for economic updates.

Deutsche Bank expects a 30 basis points drop in America’s headline consumer prices index reading to 2.6%, with core prices unchanged at 3.2%.

Wednesday’s inflation print comes a week before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, when policymakers are likely to begin cutting interest rates.

Meanwhile, Bank of America expects figures tomorrow to show the UK labour market has tightened slightly and that private sector regular wage growth has fallen from 5.2% to 4.9% year-on-year.

The bank also sees a rebound in Wednesday’s July GDP figure to 0.2% amid a reversal of weather and strike impacts in June.

Computacenter revenue tumbles in the first half, but it points to 'progress' for the full year

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Computacenter, the FTSE 250 technology services firm, revealed a near-12% drop in revenue today, and a drop in adjusted operating profit of 30%.

The cyber security and IT outsourcing firm’s chief executive Mike Norris, said the drop “largely reflected the expected normalisation of Technology Sourcing volumes against an exceptionally strong comparative”.

Revenue fell 11.6% to £3.1 billion. Profit before tax was down almost 32% to £84 million.

Norris said the £2.8 billion firm “made an encouraging start to our third quarter and continue to expect stronger momentum in the second half, resulting in progress in the full year on a constant currency basis."

FTSE 100 seen higher after US sell-off, Brent Crude price recovers

07:05 , Graeme Evans

Global markets are set for an improved session as sentiment steadies in the wake of Friday’s mixed report on US non-farm payrolls.

August’s headline figure of 142,000 marked an improvement on the downwardly revised 89,000 for July but came up short of Wall Street expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.5%, while the FTSE 100 index finished 0.7% lower on Friday.

London’s top flight is set to start today’s session 30 points higher at 8212, while futures trading is also pointing to a stronger performance in the US.

Brent Crude this morning rose half a dollar to $75.63 a barrel after falling by almost 8% last week. Sterling starts the week at $1.3115.