FTSE 100 Live 09 October: Index steadies after 1.4% reverse, Rio Tinto in £5.1bn lithium deal

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 steadies, CMC Markets up 6% at top of FTSE 250

08:36 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is on the front foot after yesterday’s poor session, with the top flight up 0.4% or 33.99 points to 8224.60.

Stronger stocks include Marks & Spencer, which rose 3p to 374.9p after Deutsche Bank upped its price target to 430p ahead of November’s interim results and capital markets day.

United Utilities rose 13.5p to 1019.5p and business information group Informa is up 13.6p to 815p, having completed the purchase of Cannes Lions host Ascential.

Vistry shares remain under pressure in the wake of yesterday’s profit warning as shares fell another 7p to 956.5p after closing 24% lower last night.

Rio Tinto declined 13.2p to 5030.8p after announcing its counter-cyclical takeover of Arcadium Lithium at a 90% premium price of £5.1 billion.

The FTSE 250 index rose 0.3% or 60.85 points to 20,692.05, with CMC Markets up 6% or 17.5p to 322.5p after the trading platform highlighted a sharp recovery in half-year profitability in its latest update.

Among smaller stocks, pub chain Marston’s lifted 0.4p to 43.2p as investors welcomed like-for-like sales growth of 3.8% in the 13 weeks to 28 September.

Rio Tinto “buys the dip” in deal for Arcadium Lithium

08:09

Rio Tinto’s acquisition of Arcadium Lithium is due to complete in mid-2025 and values the New York-listed firm’s shares at a 90% premium to Friday’s level.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said: “This is a classic attempt to buy the dip for Rio, snapping up some high-quality lithium assets when spot prices are around 80% down on their highs.

“It’s a good time to shop for counter-cyclical assets, and this deal helps propel Rio’s lithium portfolio to new heights, with it already having exposure through its Rincon and Jadar projects.

“This so-called white gold, a key component in the energy transition with uses in areas like electric vehicles, is the material that differentiates Rio from key rivals like BHP.”

Marston's cheer amid strong food demand

07:39 , Graeme Evans

Wet weather has failed to dampen spirits at pub chain Marston’s after like-for-like sales rose 3.8% in the 13 weeks to 28 September.

In a boost ahead of the festive season, Marston’s said food sales performed “exceptionally well”.

Total revenues across the financial year rose 5.8%, with the like-for-like figure of 4.8% “outperforming the broader market”.

The company, which operates 1,339 pubs having sold its remaining brewing stake, expects profits for the year in line with the City’s estimate of £40.5 million.

Chief executive Justin Platt said: “'The strong revenue performance is very pleasing.”

Rio Tinto strikes £5bn lithium deal

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Mining giant Rio Tinto is to buy US-based Arcadium Lithium in a deal worth $6.7 billion (£5.1 billion).

Chief executive Jakob Stausholm called the move a “significant step forward” for Rio as a global leader in energy transition commodities - from aluminium and copper to high-grade iron ore and lithium.

Rio has made the counter-cyclical acquisition at a time when spot lithium prices are down more than 80% versus peak levels. It makes the FTSE 100 company one of the leading lithium producers globally

Philadelphia-based Arcadium was created in January following a merger of equals between Livent and Allkem. It employs 2,400 people and has projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada and China.

Its butyllithium facility on Merseyside services the polymer and pharmaceutical markets and has been operating for over 40 years.

FTSE 100 seen higher after Wall Street rally, Asia markets mixed

07:04 , Graeme Evans

A robust session on Wall Street means the FTSE 100 index is set to recover some of yesterday’s 1.4% decline.

Futures trading points to an improvement of 24 points to 8215, boosted by gains of 1% for the S&P 500 index and 0.3% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Brent Crude is 0.8% higher at $77.80 a barrel after a sharp fall yesterday due to concerns about China demand. The pound remains at $1.309.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite is 4% lower in a continuation of the volatility since traders returned from the Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 0.4% higher and the Nikkei 225 up 1%.