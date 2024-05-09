FTSE 100 Live 09 May: Airtel Africa results, Bank of England interest rate decision

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Wednesday 8 May 2024 22:08 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Standard City desk.

City market-implied odds of the Bank of England cutting in interest rates by August are roughly the same as those from the bookies for Manchester City winning the Premier League.

Meanwhile the chances of rates staying on hold through to September are on a par with those of Arsenal landing the title.

Given that Pep Guardiola’s men are only a stumble away from handing the honours to the Gunners, that feels like an unexpectedly high possibility of no summer moves from the Bank of England.

By the time the MPC make their decision on 20 June it will have before it two more sets of inflation data, including the crucial April figures.

That was the month when the energy cap fell 12% and the Consumer Prices Index is widely thought to have dropped back below the 2% target for the first time since July 2021. We’ll soon find out if it did.

There will be statistical meat for the hawks to gnaw on as well, notably the inflationary impact of a near 10% rise in the minimum wage.

Perhaps more significant still is the fairly startling fall in the oil price over the past month with Brent Crude down from $90 a barrel at the start of April to below $82 as hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza build.

If, and it is a huge if, that can be sustained, the MPC might really start to hope that inflation has been tamed and it is time to get the wheels of the economy turning again with a rate cut. It is still very much in the balance and another flare up in the Middle East could easily scupper things.

