FTSE 100 Live 09 January: M&S and Tesco slide after festive updates, pound in new fall

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

M&S and Tesco shares fail to sparkle after updates

08:23 , Graeme Evans

Marks & Spencer shares have lost ground in the wake of the retailer’s Christmas trading update, falling 6% or 21.1p to 355.7p.

The selling follows a strong run for shares, which were 230p in early March.

M&S reported clothing like-for-like sales growth of 1.9% and 8.9% in food, which compared with Deutsche Bank’s respective estimates of 3.5% and 8%.

Tesco shares have also performed well over the past year but fell 10.3p to 359.7p on the back of today’s Christmas update.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Storm clouds may be gathering over the UK economy, but in the meantime these two household British names have been busy making hay while the sun shines.

“Unfortunately, investors have chosen to slam both stocks in early trade amid the raft of economic challenges to come, while taking some profits after their strong recent rally.”

M&S and Tesco shares fall on updates, pound at $1.22

08:09

The pound has weakened to its lowest level in over a year, standing this morning at $1.2257 following a fresh decline of 0.8%.

The FTSE 100 index opened 3.14 points higher at 8254.17, underpinned by the support of dollar earning stocks due to the weaker pound.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 index has followed Wednesday's 2% decline by losing another 0.5% or 105.97 points to 19,846.27.

Tesco shares fell 3% or 12.8p to 357.2p, Marks & Spencer slid 8% or 28.5p to 348.3p and Greggs lost 5% or 138p to 2488p following their updates.

Greggs sales growth slows amid weaker footfall

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Greggs said like-for-like sales growth in company-managed shops slowed to 2.5% in the final quarter of the year.

This compared with growth of 5.5% across the year as a whole.

The bakery chain said: “Trading performance reflected a well-publicised more challenging market backdrop in the second half of 2024.

“Lower consumer confidence impacted High Street footfall and industry-wide visits and expenditure.

“Against this challenging backdrop, Greggs maintained its market share of visits, including remaining customers' number one destination for breakfast, and controlled operational costs well.”

Cost management in the final quarter means the company expects an outcome for the 2024 financial year in line with its previous guidance.

It added: “Looking into 2025, employment costs will result in further overall cost inflation, although wage increases should provide support to consumers.”

The group highlighted further expansion, with plans for between 140 and 150 net new shops in 2025 that includes 50 targeted relocations.

Story Continues