FTSE 100 Live 09 December: Index higher, China inflation below forecast

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

GDP figures and Currys results among week ahead highlights

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Currys and Moonpig are among the companies reporting this week, with October’s GDP reading the main interest on the UK economic front.

FTSE 250-listed Currys posts interim results on Thursday, having seen its shares rally by more than 60% In the year-to-date.

The shares of greetings card firm Moonpig have also enjoyed a strong 2024, rising by 75% heading in to tomorrow’s half-year figures.

Other highlights include an update by British American Tobacco on Wednesday and interim results by banknote printer De La Rue on Thursday.

The UK economy is forecast to show growth of 0.2% in Friday’s October GDP reading, while the European Central Bank is seen cutting interest rates by another 0.25% on Thursday.

China inflation rate below forecast

07:11 , Graeme Evans

China’s annual rate of inflation for November today came in below forecasts at 0.2%, down from 0.3% in the previous month.

The performance, which compared with estimates of 0.5%, followed the slowest rise in food prices in four months.

The lacklustre reading, which comes despite recent efforts to stimulate China’s economy, contributed to a downbeat session for Asia markets.

The Shanghai Composite stood near to its opening mark, while the Hang Seng index has fallen by about 0.3%.

The continued political upheaval in South Korea meant the country’s Kospi index closed 2.8% lower.

FTSE 100 seen higher, Dow Jones lower after job market report

06:59 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to start today’s session about 11 points higher at 8320, having fallen by 0.5% on Friday.

Wall Street markets posted a mixed performance at the end of last week, despite figures showing non payrolls growth of 227,000 in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a downbeat week in negative territory, whereas the S&P 500 index rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq by 0.8%.