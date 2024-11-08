FTSE 100 Live 08 November: IAG shares soar on profits beat, Vistry and Serco slide

IAG shares soar in flat FTSE 100, Vistry shares down 15%

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Forecast-beating results by British Airways owner IAG today helped to send its shares to the top of the FTSE 100 index.

The stock soared 8% or 16.9p to 235.7p after posting a third quarter profits of two billion euros ($1.7 billion) and announcing a 350 million euros buyback.

Vistry shares slid by 15% or 132p to 741.5p after its latest profits warning, while other fallers included Barclays, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s

With mining stocks also under pressure, the FTSE 100 index stood 2.89 points higher at 8143.63.

The FTSE 250 index fell 71.65 points to 20,563.72, with Serco shares 12% or 21.8p lower at 155.6p after it failed to retain a major Australia contract.

Rightmove upbeat as property market improves

08:19 , Graeme Evans

Property portal Rightmove today said it expects to achieve “meaningful strategic and financial growth” in 2024.

Revenues of about £390 million are set to be in line with previous guidance of 7-9% growth, with no change in expectations for an adjusted underlying operating margin of 70%.

Average revenue per advertiser is now expect to grow by £85-£95 on 2023's £1,431, higher than previous guidance of £75-£85.

It added: “Looking across the segments that we serve, we see greater optimism among our partners looking into 2025 than at this time last year.”

Vistry cuts profits forecast after costs review, completions below hopes

07:59 , Graeme Evans

Housebuilder Vistry today revealed that over optimistic cost assumptions in its South division will have a bigger-than-expected impact on profits.

The new guidance totals £165 million up to 2026, having carried out independent and internal reviews to verify the nature and scope of the issues,

This compares with last month’s three-year estimate of £115 million.

Vistry said no systemic issues have been found elsewhere, with the problems in the South divison relating to sites from the former Housebuilding business.

It added: “The significant issues have been found to be confined to the South Division and can be attributed to insufficient management capability, non-compliant commercial forecasting processes and poor divisional culture.”

The partnerships-focused builder added that it now expects to deliver total completions in 2024 of 17,500 units, below its previous 18,000 target.

Together with the additional impact on profit from issues in the South Division, this means it now forecast profit for the year of £300 million compared with previous £350 million guidance.

IAG hails strong demand as Q3 profit rise 15.4%

07:29 , Graeme Evans

