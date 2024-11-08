FTSE 100 Live 08 November: IAG shares soar on profits beat, Vistry and Serco slide

IAG shares soar in flat FTSE 100, Vistry shares down 15%
08:29 , Graeme Evans
Forecast-beating results by British Airways owner IAG today helped to send its shares to the top of the FTSE 100 index.
The stock soared 8% or 16.9p to 235.7p after posting a third quarter profits of two billion euros ($1.7 billion) and announcing a 350 million euros buyback.
Vistry shares slid by 15% or 132p to 741.5p after its latest profits warning, while other fallers included Barclays, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s
With mining stocks also under pressure, the FTSE 100 index stood 2.89 points higher at 8143.63.
The FTSE 250 index fell 71.65 points to 20,563.72, with Serco shares 12% or 21.8p lower at 155.6p after it failed to retain a major Australia contract.
Rightmove upbeat as property market improves
08:19 , Graeme Evans
Property portal Rightmove today said it expects to achieve “meaningful strategic and financial growth” in 2024.
Revenues of about £390 million are set to be in line with previous guidance of 7-9% growth, with no change in expectations for an adjusted underlying operating margin of 70%.
Average revenue per advertiser is now expect to grow by £85-£95 on 2023's £1,431, higher than previous guidance of £75-£85.
It added: “Looking across the segments that we serve, we see greater optimism among our partners looking into 2025 than at this time last year.”
Vistry cuts profits forecast after costs review, completions below hopes
07:59 , Graeme Evans
Housebuilder Vistry today revealed that over optimistic cost assumptions in its South division will have a bigger-than-expected impact on profits.
The new guidance totals £165 million up to 2026, having carried out independent and internal reviews to verify the nature and scope of the issues,
This compares with last month’s three-year estimate of £115 million.
Vistry said no systemic issues have been found elsewhere, with the problems in the South divison relating to sites from the former Housebuilding business.
It added: “The significant issues have been found to be confined to the South Division and can be attributed to insufficient management capability, non-compliant commercial forecasting processes and poor divisional culture.”
The partnerships-focused builder added that it now expects to deliver total completions in 2024 of 17,500 units, below its previous 18,000 target.
Together with the additional impact on profit from issues in the South Division, this means it now forecast profit for the year of £300 million compared with previous £350 million guidance.
IAG hails strong demand as Q3 profit rise 15.4%
07:29 , Graeme Evans
IAG boss Luis Gallego today hailed “a very strong financial performance” after operating profits at the British Airways owner rose 15.4% in the summer quarter.
The increase to two billion euros (£1.7 billion) follows a 7.9% rise in revenues to 9.3 billion euros (£7.7 billion) and improvement in margin to 21.6%.
Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre for the third quarter came in 1.2% higher than in the third quarter of 2023. Planned capacity growth for the current period is around 5% and for the full year it is now around 6%.
Gallego added: “Demand remains strong across our airlines and we expect a good final quarter of 2024 financially.”
Alongside the results, IAG said it intended to buy back shares worth 350 million euros (£290.9 million).
IAG shares have risen 40% this year. IAG also operates the airlines Iberia and Aer Lingus.
Serco estimates £20m Budget hit, misses out on Australia contract
07:10 , Graeme Evans
Outsourcing group Serco today said it faces a £20 million a year hit from changes announced in last week’s Budget.
The company said: “We estimate the combination of lowering the earnings threshold at which employers start paying national insurance contributions from £9,100 to £5,000 and increasing the rate from 13.8% to 15% will increase our direct labour costs by around £20 million per year.
“The changes will be effective from April 2025 and we are actively exploring ways to offset these costs.”
The bosses of BT and Sainsbury’s also warned yesterday that the NI changes could cost an additional £100 million and £140 million respectively in the next financial year.
Serco, which employs more than 50,000 people worldwide, also told investors it has been unsuccessful in rebidding the contract for the provision of onshore immigration detention facilities and detainee services in Australia.
If the contract had been retained, Serco estimates the work would have contributed around £165 million of revenues in 2025 and £18 million of underlying operating profit, which is approximately 6% of analysts' consensus.
FTSE 100 seen higher after robust US session, Federal Reserve cuts rates
07:00 , Graeme Evans
The S&P 500 index last night closed 0.7% higher at a fresh record after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by another quarter point to 4.75%.
The Nasdaq added 1.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat, fuelling expectations for a robust start to trading in London.
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 23 points at 8164, having fallen by 0.3% during yesterday’s session.