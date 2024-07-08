FTSE 100 Live 08 July: Britvic backs £3.3bn Carlsberg deal, index seen lower

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Carlsberg in sweetened £3.3 billion swoop for Britvic

07:31 , Michael Hunter

Britvic, the soft drinks company best known for its mixers, is leaving the London Stock Exchange in a deal with Danish brewer Carlsberg valuing it at over £4 billion including debt.

The recommended offer is priced at 1315p per share, valuing Britvic’s issued stock at £3.3 billion. The shares closed at 1210p on Friday.

Britvic rejected two previous offers priced at 1200p and 1250p per share.

Carlsberg said the premium on the latest offer amounts to 36% compared to closing price of Britvic’s stock in mid-June, at 970p, before speculation about the bid circulated.

Britvic’s directors backed the bid, having been advised by Morgan Stanley and Europa Partners.

Carlsberg also said today it was buying the 40% stake in its brewing joint venture with Marston’s, the maker of Pedigree beer for £206 million, as the company moved more deeply into UK markets.

Both Brivic and Carlsberg are bottlers of PepsiCo drinks and said the US firm backed the merger, waiving a change of control clause in its arrangements with Britvic.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of Carlsberg said: “We look forward to welcoming Britvic's employees into the Carlsberg family and creating an exciting, combined company for all employees.

“We are committed to accelerating commercial and supply chain investments in Britvic”

Ian Durant, Chair of Britvic, said

“The proposed transaction creates an enlarged international group that is well-placed to capture the growth opportunities in multiple drinks sectors.

“Crucially, to remain competitive at a time when the market is being shaped by the trend of increasing consolidation among bottling partners,

“Carlsberg's agreement with PepsiCo provides the combined group with a strong platform for continued success.”

CAC40 and FTSE 100 seen lower after France election

07:20 , Graeme Evans

European markets face a weaker session after France’s election result raised the prospect of more political uncertainty for Europe’s third largest economy.

Futures trading is pointing to 0.6% decline for the Paris-based CAC 40 and 0.1% decline for the FTSE 100 index. The euro is slightly lower against the US dollar.

IG senior market analyst Axel Rudolph said: ““Despite the highest turnout for decades of around 60%, there are no real winners in the French elections as the country enters a new era of parliamentary democracy and is split into three factions.”

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.4% lower on Friday, while the leading US benchmarks finished a holiday-shortened week in positive territory.

This week’s key events include US inflation figures on Thursday and the start of the US earnings season, with results by banking giants JP Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo due on Friday.