FTSE 100 Live 07 October: Rio Tinto eyes lithium takeover, house prices continue to rise

09:10

The typical property value has risen by around £13,000 over the past year, although Halifax points out in today’s report that this increase is largely a recovery of the ground lost over the previous 12 months.

Looking back two years, prices have increased by 0.4% or £1,202.

The average amount paid by first-time buyers has increased by 4.2% over the past year, which equates to an extra £9,409 in cash terms.

This brings the typical first-time buyer property price up to £232,769, its highest level since May. However that’s still about £1,000 less than the average amount paid by a first-time buyer two years ago (£233,760), a decrease of around 0.4%.

Upgrades boost Experian shares, Endeavour Mining down 5%

08:42 , Graeme Evans

Experian is the best performing stock in the FTSE 100 index after the financial data firm was the subject of upgrades by analysts at two City institutions

The shares lifted 49p to 3911p as Deutsche Bank switched to a Buy stance and increased its price target from 3500p to 4750p. Counterparts at Jefferies also highlighted an improved estimate of 4600p.

Other strongly performing blue chips included NatWest, which rose 4p to 346.5p, and Standard Chartered after an advance of 7p to 835p.

A weaker gold price after Friday’s strong jobs report reduced the chance of another big cut in US interest rates meant Endeavour Mining led the fallers board, down 5% or 91p to 1702p.

The FTSE 100 surrendered a positive start to stand 13.78 points lower at 8266.85, while the FTSE 250 index declined 46.59 points to 20,853.49.

Peru’s Hochschild Mining was among those under pressure in the second tier after a decline of 2% or 3.2p to 185.8p.

FTSE 100 rises, Shell higher after Q3 update

08:13 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 23.16 points higher at 8303.79, with Shell up 9.5p to 2587p after it published an update ahead of third quarter results on 31 October.

It reported further pressure on refining margins, down to $5.5 a barrel in the three months to 30 September from $7.7 the previous quarter.

Shell’s share price improvement was matched by BP, which lifted 1.3p to 418.15p.

Rio Tinto fell 6p to 5292p after it revealed a bid approach for Arcadium Lithium.

Rio Tinto confirms interest in Arcadium lithium deal

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Mining giant Rio Tinto has confirmed that it has made an approach to buy Arcadium Lithium.

Reuters reported on Friday that the two companies were in talks over a potential deal, which it said could value Arcadium between $4 billion and $6 billion.

A successful approach would make Rio one of the world's largest suppliers of lithium as it looks to deliver the metals needed for electric vehicle batteries and power storage.

Its interest comes with the lithium price near a three-year low due to oversupply concerns.

Philadelphia-based Arcadium was created in January following a merger of equals between Livent and Allkem. It is a vertically integrated lithium chemicals producer, meaning it operates from source to product solution.

Week ahead: US inflation and bank earnings in spotlight

07:27 , Graeme Evans

The week ahead includes the release of US inflation figures on Thursday and the start of Wall Street’s third quarter earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report on Friday, with PepsiCo in the spotlight tomorrow and Delta Air Lines on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank expects S&P 500 earnings growth to slow to 9% from 11.8% in the second quarter, driven by a narrow group of sectors such as energy and mega cap growth and tech stocks.

Its forecast for US inflation shows a decline in the annual rate to 2.3% from 2.5% the previous month, with the core staying around the same level at 3.2%.

In the UK, Imperial Brands posts an update tomorrow before CMC Markets and Hays later in the week.

Annual house price growth highest since November 2022 - Halifax

07:09 , Graeme Evans

The average house price recorded by lender Halifax rose by 0.3% in September, matching August’s increase to leave the year-on-year figure up by 4.7%.

That’s the strongest annual rate since November 2022, with the typical property now costing £293,399.

Halifax head of mortgages Amanda Bryden said: "Market conditions have steadily improved over the summer and into early autumn.

“Mortgage affordability has been easing thanks to strong wage growth and falling interest rates.

“This has boosted confidence among potential buyers, with the number of mortgages agreed up over 40% in the last year and now at their highest level since July 2022.”

FTSE 100 seen higher after US markets rally

07:02 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets finished last week on the front foot after monthly jobs figures boosted hopes of a soft landing for the US economy.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 254,000 in September, compared with forecasts for the addition of about 150,000 jobs.

The update, which reduced the chance of another half point cut in interest rates, helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to close 0.8% higher on Friday.

The S&P 500 index lifted 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.2% to leave leading US benchmarks marginally higher for the week.

The FTSE 100 index closed flat on Friday but is today expected to open 29 points higher at 8309. Brent Crude stands at $77.74 a barrel while the pound is at $1.311.