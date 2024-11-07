FTSE 100 Live 07 November: Interest rates set to fall, BT and Sainsbury’s post results

Interest rate decisions and a packed diary of corporate results mean another hectic session in financial markets.

As well as expected cuts in borrowing costs, the Bank of England and Federal Reserve will update their guidance on the economic outlook.

BT Group, Rolls-Royce, Sainsbury’s and ITV are among the high-profile companies reporting today.

Sainsbury's food sales offset tough trading at Argos

07:57 , Graeme Evans

Grocery sales growth of 5% today helped supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to offset weaker trading at Argos.

Like-for-like sales across the group rose 3.4% in the six months to 14 September.

General merchandise and clothing ranges fell by 1.5%, although Sainsbury’s said the division’s performance returned to growth in the second quarter.

Argos sales were 5% lower, driven by a 7.7% fall in the first quarter. The rate of decline improved to 1.4% in the second quarter, with the improved trend continuing over recent weeks.

Retail underlying operating profit of £503 million rose 3.7% on a year earlier.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: "Our food business is going from strength to strength and we're making the biggest market share gains in the industry, with continued strong volume growth.”

Interest rates set for second cut of 2024

07:39 , Graeme Evans

The Bank of England is today set to lower its base rate by 0.25 to 4.75%, the second time it has cut borrowing costs this year.

Deutsche Bank expects the Bank’s monetary policy committee to vote 8-1 in favour of a rate cut.

It said: “With activity slowing in recent months, opening up downside risks to the MPC's growth projections, price dynamics have continued to normalise – and normalise faster than what the committee set out in August.”

Economists will also be looking for any reaction to the Autumn Budget and the potential path for rate cuts in 2025.

Read more here

Average house price hits new peak - Halifax

07:31 , Graeme Evans

The average price of a home in the UK advanced 0.2% in October, mortgage lender Halifax said today.

This represents a fourth consecutive month of growth, resulting in an annual rate of 3.9%.

The average property costs £293,999, passing the previous peak of £293,507 set in June 2022 shortly before Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

Read more here

Rolls-Royce backs guidance, flying hours above pre-pandemic level

07:22 , Graeme Evans

Rolls-Royce today reiterated full-year expectations for a profit between £2.1 billion and £2.3 billion and free cash flow in the range of £2.1 billion-£2.2 billion.

In civil aerospace, large engine flying hours grew by 18% year-on-year to 102% of 2019 levels for the ten months to the end of October.

Story Continues