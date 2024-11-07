FTSE 100 Live 07 November: Interest rates set to fall, BT and Sainsbury’s post results

Interest rate decisions and a packed diary of corporate results mean another hectic session in financial markets.
As well as expected cuts in borrowing costs, the Bank of England and Federal Reserve will update their guidance on the economic outlook.
BT Group, Rolls-Royce, Sainsbury’s and ITV are among the high-profile companies reporting today.
Sainsbury's food sales offset tough trading at Argos
07:57 , Graeme Evans
Grocery sales growth of 5% today helped supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to offset weaker trading at Argos.
Like-for-like sales across the group rose 3.4% in the six months to 14 September.
General merchandise and clothing ranges fell by 1.5%, although Sainsbury’s said the division’s performance returned to growth in the second quarter.
Argos sales were 5% lower, driven by a 7.7% fall in the first quarter. The rate of decline improved to 1.4% in the second quarter, with the improved trend continuing over recent weeks.
Retail underlying operating profit of £503 million rose 3.7% on a year earlier.
Chief executive Simon Roberts said: "Our food business is going from strength to strength and we're making the biggest market share gains in the industry, with continued strong volume growth.”
Interest rates set for second cut of 2024
07:39 , Graeme Evans
The Bank of England is today set to lower its base rate by 0.25 to 4.75%, the second time it has cut borrowing costs this year.
Deutsche Bank expects the Bank’s monetary policy committee to vote 8-1 in favour of a rate cut.
It said: “With activity slowing in recent months, opening up downside risks to the MPC's growth projections, price dynamics have continued to normalise – and normalise faster than what the committee set out in August.”
Economists will also be looking for any reaction to the Autumn Budget and the potential path for rate cuts in 2025.
Average house price hits new peak - Halifax
07:31 , Graeme Evans
The average price of a home in the UK advanced 0.2% in October, mortgage lender Halifax said today.
This represents a fourth consecutive month of growth, resulting in an annual rate of 3.9%.
The average property costs £293,999, passing the previous peak of £293,507 set in June 2022 shortly before Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.
Rolls-Royce backs guidance, flying hours above pre-pandemic level
07:22 , Graeme Evans
Rolls-Royce today reiterated full-year expectations for a profit between £2.1 billion and £2.3 billion and free cash flow in the range of £2.1 billion-£2.2 billion.
In civil aerospace, large engine flying hours grew by 18% year-on-year to 102% of 2019 levels for the ten months to the end of October.
The engine giant’s turnaround has lifted shares by another 90% this year.
Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said: "Our transformation of Rolls-Royce into a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business continues with pace and intensity.
“Continued good performance year to date gives us further confidence in the delivery of our 2024 guidance despite a supply chain environment which remains challenging.
He added: “There is more we still need and want to do, as we expand the earnings and cash potential of Rolls-Royce."
BT hails full-fibre rollout progress, cuts revenues guidance
07:16 , Graeme Evans
BT today cut annual revenues guidance but said the rollout of full-fibre broadband set a new record in the first half of the financial year.
The 2.1 million build rate in the period means its full-fibre footprint now passes 16 million premises, around half of the UK.
It increased the target for this year to 4.2 million and is on track to reach 25 million premises by the end of 2026.
In today’s half-year results, adjusted revenues of £10.1 billion were 3% lower mainly due to challenging conditions in Business and continued competitive markets in Consumer.
It now expects revenues for the year to be 1-2% lower, with all other guidance unchanged. Shareholders are getting an interim dividend of 2.4p a share, up 4% on the year before.
Pre-tax profit fell 10% to £1 billion, down 10% primarily due to lower revenue, higher specific costs and an increase in finance expenses.
Chief executive Allison Kirkby said: "We have accelerated the modernisation of BT Group in the first half of the year.
“We've ramped up our full fibre build and connections, seen further improvements in customer satisfaction, and our cost transformation contributed to growth in earnings and normalised free cash flow despite revenue declines driven by our non-UK operations and a competitive retail environment.”
FTSE 100 seen slightly higher after US bounce, rate decisions due
07:00 , Graeme Evans
The S&P 500 index last night closed at a record high, having surged 2.5% in reaction to Donald Trump’s election victory.
The Dow Jones rose 3.6% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3%, with top performing stocks including Tesla after the electric car maker surged 15%.
Attention now turns to the interest rate decisions of policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England are seen cutting by quarter points to 4.75%, with the focus also on their outlook for policy in 2025.
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 13 points higher at 8180, having surrendered an initial 1% rise in yesterday’s session.