FTSE 100 Live 07 January: Next sales cheer offset by rise in 2025 wage bill, house prices dip

Next has offset more forecast-beating festive sales figures by warning of slower UK growth and price hikes in 2025.
A surge in online sales in its fourth quarter means the retail giant expects to break the £1 billion profit barrier by a greater margin.
Further growth is seen in the new financial year, although it added that recent Budget measures have placed upward pressure on prices.
FTSE 100 Live Tuesday
Next festive sales beat forecasts
Wage costs hit Next 2025 outlook
House prices dipped in December
Market update: Next caution fails to hold back shares, Taylor Wimpey lower
10:07 , Graeme Evans
More forecast-beating sales figures today reignited Next shares as the retailer underlined its reputation as the go-to retail stock of the FTSE 100 index.
Strong online demand pushed underlying full price sales up by 5.7% in the nine weeks to 28 December, meaning annual profits will break the £1 billion barrier by a bigger than expected margin.
Shares rose 260p to 9814p, having fallen back from the record levels near 10,500p seen in the autumn. The stock has doubled in value since the mini-Budget of 2022.
Early guidance points to more sales and profit growth in the 2026 financial year, although Next admits the outlook is looking tougher given the impact of employer tax increases.
It warns that its own prices will have to rise by 1% in order to cover an estimated £73 million hit to its £900 million a year wage bill.
The new profit guidance for 2026 of £1.046 billion came in £10 million short of the City consensus, although Next’s recent record of upgrades meant this failed to hold back shares today.
Broker Peel Hunt left its estimates unchanged and retained its Buy rating and 11,000p price target, noting that it expects Next to deliver another year of percentage total shareholder return in the double digits.
Shore Capital analyst David Hughes added: "A positive set of numbers from Next, and while the UK macro environment remains consistently uncertain, the company remains a stand-out in terms of excellent retail operations."
Next shares were joined at the top of the FTSE 100 index by JD Sports Fashion, which jumped 5p to 102.9p to continue its strong start to 2025.
Other retailers struggled as Tesco fell 4.7p to 368.3p, Sainsbury’s dropped 4p to 273.2p and Primark owner Associated British Foods lost 42p to 2012p.
The FTSE 100 index underperformed other European benchmarks by dropping 27.20 points to 8222.46, while the FTSE 250 index fell 0.6% or 128.98 points to 20,483.67.
Taylor Wimpey led the top flight fallers board after Barclays cut its stance to Equal Weight, causing shares to retreat by 2.8p to 117.15p.
Raspberry Pi was the worst performing mid-cap stock after HSBC downgraded the low-cost computer maker following a strong run for shares since December. The Cambridge-based firm fell 8% or 50p to 558p.
Next shares rally in weaker FTSE 100
08:15 , Graeme Evans
Next shares are up 2% or 226p to 9780p following the retailer’s latest strong update. This level compares with 10,230p at the start of December.
The performance boosted confidence across the sector as Marks & Spencer lifted 3p to 385.8p and JD Sports Fashion rallied by 3.6p to 101.5p.
Other risers included Berkeley, which added 24p to 3862p after Barclays gave the housebuilder an Overweight recommendation.
The bank cut Taylor Wimpey to Equal Weight, helping to send the shares down by 1.95p to 118p. The FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% or 42.15 points to 8207.51.
Next “stands apart” amid more strong trading
07:59 , Graeme Evans
Next’s strong performance was driven by the acceleration of its online business in the nine weeks to 28 December, both in the UK and overseas.
Total online UK sales were 6.1% higher, compared with a 2.1% decline for the core high street estate.
Wealth Club manager Charlie Huggins said: “Next has pulled another rabbit out of the hat this Christmas, beating its sales forecasts once again. More important for investors is the guidance for the coming year.
“Calendar year 2025 is likely to be a bloodbath for the UK retail sector. The Autumn Budget means retailers will face a significant increase in employee costs and many will not be able to offset this.
“Next stands apart for its ability to do so, with its high margins, strong overseas growth and efficiency initiatives all helping it to preserve profitability.”
Next plans price rises to counter higher wage bill
07:33 , Graeme Evans
Increases in the National Living Wage and the National Insurance changes announced in the Budget are expected to add £73 million to Next’s annual million wage bill of £900 million.
It said: “We intend to offset around £13 million of wage costs through raising prices. This will require an increase of around 1% in selling prices on like-for-like garments over and above any factory gate price increases.
“Fortunately, we are seeing 0% inflation in factory gate prices. So although we are increasing our bought-in gross margins, we still expect our prices to rise by less than the Bank of England's target for inflation of 2%.”
Next also believes it can make operational savings of around £23 million through improved working practices and other operational efficiencies in its warehouses, distribution networks and stores.
On the wider outlook, the retailer added: “We believe that UK growth is likely to slow, as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy.”
Average house price 3.3% higher in 2024
07:19 , Graeme Evans
House prices fell 0.2% in December, according to the latest report by lender Halifax.
The decline, which followed five consecutive monthly increases, left the average price 3.3% higher for the year at £297,166.
Halifax said the housing market had been supported in recent months by falling mortgage rates, income growth and the announcement on upcoming Stamp Duty policy changes.
However, affordability remains a challenge for many as the Bank of England base rate is likely to come down more slowly than previously predicted.
Amanda Bryden, Halifax head of mortgages, added: “Providing employment conditions don’t deteriorate markedly from a more recent softening, buyer demand should hold up relatively well and, taking all this into account, we’re continuing to anticipate modest house price growth this year.”
Next lifts guidance after another sales beat
07:09 , Graeme Evans
Retailer Next has given another boost to profit guidance after sales figures beat forecasts in the nine weeks to 28 December.
Underlying full price sales rose 5.7% on a year earlier, which compares to its previous guidance for the period of 3.5%.
This adds £27 million to full price sales, lifting full year guidance for pre-tax profit in the year to the end of January by £5 million to £1.01 billion.
Initial guidance for the January 2026 year points to full price sales growth of 3.5% and pre-tax profits of almost £1.05 billion.
FTSE 100 seen lower, US tech stocks rally
07:01 , Graeme Evans
The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq by 1.2% amid speculation that the Trump administration might take a softer-than-expected stance on tariffs.
Chip giant Nvidia rose 3.5% to achieve a record high valuation of $3.7 trillion, helping the Magnificent Seven of megacap stocks to rise by 1.9%.
The tech-led bounce was offset elsewhere on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly lower.
The FTSE 100 index is also forecast to open 67 points lower at 8183 this morning, having risen by 0.3% or 26 points in Monday’s session.