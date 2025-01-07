FTSE 100 Live 07 January: Next sales cheer offset by rise in 2025 wage bill, house prices dip

FTSE 100 Live (The Standard)

Next has offset more forecast-beating festive sales figures by warning of slower UK growth and price hikes in 2025.

A surge in online sales in its fourth quarter means the retail giant expects to break the £1 billion profit barrier by a greater margin.

Further growth is seen in the new financial year, although it added that recent Budget measures have placed upward pressure on prices.

FTSE 100 Live Tuesday

Next festive sales beat forecasts

Wage costs hit Next 2025 outlook

House prices dipped in December

Market update: Next caution fails to hold back shares, Taylor Wimpey lower

10:07 , Graeme Evans

More forecast-beating sales figures today reignited Next shares as the retailer underlined its reputation as the go-to retail stock of the FTSE 100 index.

Strong online demand pushed underlying full price sales up by 5.7% in the nine weeks to 28 December, meaning annual profits will break the £1 billion barrier by a bigger than expected margin.

Shares rose 260p to 9814p, having fallen back from the record levels near 10,500p seen in the autumn. The stock has doubled in value since the mini-Budget of 2022.

Early guidance points to more sales and profit growth in the 2026 financial year, although Next admits the outlook is looking tougher given the impact of employer tax increases.

It warns that its own prices will have to rise by 1% in order to cover an estimated £73 million hit to its £900 million a year wage bill.

The new profit guidance for 2026 of £1.046 billion came in £10 million short of the City consensus, although Next’s recent record of upgrades meant this failed to hold back shares today.

Broker Peel Hunt left its estimates unchanged and retained its Buy rating and 11,000p price target, noting that it expects Next to deliver another year of percentage total shareholder return in the double digits.

Shore Capital analyst David Hughes added: "A positive set of numbers from Next, and while the UK macro environment remains consistently uncertain, the company remains a stand-out in terms of excellent retail operations."

Next shares were joined at the top of the FTSE 100 index by JD Sports Fashion, which jumped 5p to 102.9p to continue its strong start to 2025.

Other retailers struggled as Tesco fell 4.7p to 368.3p, Sainsbury’s dropped 4p to 273.2p and Primark owner Associated British Foods lost 42p to 2012p.

The FTSE 100 index underperformed other European benchmarks by dropping 27.20 points to 8222.46, while the FTSE 250 index fell 0.6% or 128.98 points to 20,483.67.

Taylor Wimpey led the top flight fallers board after Barclays cut its stance to Equal Weight, causing shares to retreat by 2.8p to 117.15p.

Story Continues