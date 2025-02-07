FTSE 100 Live 07 February: L&G shares surge on US deal, UK house prices at record high

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

L&G shares jump on Meiji Yasuda partnership deal

08:19 , Graeme Evans

Legal & General shares have jumped 8% after the insurer announced the sale of its US protection business to Meiji Yasuda.

The $2.3 billion (£1.8 billion) agreement also involves the creation of a strategic partnership to grow L&G’s US Pension Risk Transfer business.

The Japanese mutual life insurance company is set to take a 5% shareholding in L&G and plans to build on its existing partnership with the FTSE 100-listed company in asset management.

The deal is expected to be completed towards the end of 2025.

L&G added that it plans to return £1 billion to shareholders, representing more than half of the transaction proceeds.

This is on top of the group’s existing distribution policy, meaning L&G will return the equivalent of 40% of its market capitalisation to shareholders over 2025-2027 through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

The shares rose 19.1p to 258p.

Wall Street focused on jobs market update

07:52 , Graeme Evans

The US jobs report for January is due to be released later, with Deutsche Bank looking for a non-farm payrolls figure of 175,000.

That’s a decline from the nine-month high of 256,000 in December, partly as a result of the Los Angeles wildfires which occurred during the survey week.

The unemployment rate should remain at 4.1%.

The bank said the other important feature of the report is the annual benchmark revisions, meaning that the previous five years of payrolls are subject to change.

IG Index added: “Despite some volatility anticipated from the employment report, analysts believe it won’t shift the Federal Reserve ’s cautious approach, with markets pricing in a July rate cut.”

IPO market set for another quiet quarter

07:32 , Graeme Evans

The backdrop of a record high for the FTSE 100 index has yet to inspire any change in fortunes for London’s IPO market.

Peel Hunt’s IPO Speedometer today decelerated slightly, reflecting the lack of new issues so far this year.

It said: “We have been expecting the first quarter to be quiet for UK IPOs for some time and this has proven to be the case.

“2024 showed positive, although gradual, progress in the IPO market and we expect this to continue into 2025, albeit from the second quarter onwards. We still see the market as selectively open for the right issuers.”

It said a number of firms are monitoring potential windows in the second quarter, presenting the first real test of the UK IPO market in 2025.

“We expect the pipeline to show a broadening of activity, which was focused on founder-led mid cap issuers in 2024, to more private equity and corporate backed companies in 2025.”

Story Continues