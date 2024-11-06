FTSE 100 Live 06 November: Trump trade boosts dollar and US stocks, M&S profits rise

Persimmon highlights cost pressures, trading on track

07:49 , Graeme Evans

Housebuilder Persimmon is seeing some signs of build cost inflation beginning to emerge in price negotiations for 2025.

It said today it is working with its supply chain to manage the costs, which will also be impacted by new building regulations and the employer national insurance increases in the Budget.

Persimmon added: “We are seeking to mitigate the impact of these cost increases through robust commercial controls and other management actions.”

In its third quarter trading update, the FTSE 100-listed company also stuck by forecasts for full-year completions of 10,500.

Persimmon’s forward order book is up 17% on the prior year, with the private average selling price robust.

Chief executive Dean Finch said: “Visitor numbers and enquiries remain strong and sales rates continue to be well ahead of the prior year.”

US futures pointing higher, Nvidia overtakes Apple as top stock

07:35 , Graeme Evans

The dollar index is up by more than 1%, the highest level in over three months amid expectations that Donald Trump is set for another White House term.

Given the inflationary outlook the 10 year Treasury yield rose by 13 basis points to 4.42%.

The move higher comes with Federal Reserve policymakers due to begin their scheduled two-day interest rates meeting.

On futures markets, the S&P 500 index is pointing about 1.8% higher after the benchmark lifted 1.2% by last night’s close.

Yesterday’s session included a milestone for chip giant Nvidia after its 3% advance meant it overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company.

M&S profits rise as market share recovery continues

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Marks & Spencer today reported a 17% rise in half-year profits to £407.8 million.

Food sales rose 8.1% and Clothing & Home revenues by 5.7%, with their respective margins for the period coming in at 5.1% and 12%.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said both M&S Food and Clothing have now delivered market share growth for four consecutive years..

He added: “The recent Budget's long-term impact on M&S, our suppliers, and our customers is for now uncertain.

“Meanwhile, we are confident and we remain on track and focused on what is in our control.”

Trump tax cut pledges boost US stocks

07:07 , Graeme Evans

Donald Trump appears on track to win the US presidential race after winning key swing states, including North Carolina and Georgia.

The Republicans also appear set to win the Senate, although the outcome of the House of Representatives race remains unclear.

