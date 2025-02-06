FTSE 100 Live 06 February: Index higher ahead of interest rates decision, AstraZeneca results

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Bank of England set to cut interest rates, growth outlook in focus

07:31 , Graeme Evans

New growth and inflation projections are due to be unveiled later alongside the Bank of England’s latest interest rates decision.

The base rate is set to fall from 4.75% to 4.5%, in keeping with the central bank’s current once-a-quarter approach to loosening monetary policy.

The City sees the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voting 8-1 in favour of a rate cut, reflecting slower growth, higher unemployment and a fall back in services inflation.

The main interest is likely to be on the Bank’s forecasts after a weak second half of the year for the UK economy.

Deutsche Bank said downgrades to GDP growth are likely alongside modest changes to the MPC’s forward guidance.

On the rates outlook, it added: “Gradualism, we think, will remain front and centre for the MPC given two-sided risks to the inflation outlook.

“But more importantly, we expect the MPC to retain as much flexibility as possible in February - putting more stock on incoming data to judge relative supply and demand imbalances over the coming months.”

Deutsche Bank sees the MPC cutting rates once in the first half of 2025 and three times in the second half, reducing to 3.25% by the end of the first quarter 2026.

AstraZeneca ready for “catalyst-rich period” as revenues surge

07:14 , Graeme Evans

AstraZeneca today reported a “very strong performance” for 2024 after total revenues rose 21% to $54.1 billion (£43.3 billion) and earnings lifted 19%.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot added that the current year will mark the beginning of an “unprecedented, catalyst-rich period” for the company as it sets about targeting revenues of $80 billion by the end of the decade.

In 2025, the company anticipates the first late-stage trial data for seven new medicines along with several important new indication opportunities for existing medicines.

Soriot said: “We are also investing in and making significant progress with transformative technologies that have the potential to drive our growth well beyond 2030, many of which have now entered pivotal trials."

The company issued guidance for 2025 showing that total revenues are expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core earnings per share by a low double-digit percentage, both at constant exchange rates.

FTSE 100 recovery set to continue after strong US session

07:02 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to make a swift return towards record territory after IG Index futures forecast a rise of 58 points at the opening bell.

