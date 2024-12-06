FTSE 100 Live 06 December: House prices jump, Direct Line backs Aviva deal

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Direct Line Insurance today revealed its support for a £3.6 billion takeover by rival Aviva.

The new cash and shares proposal by Aviva values the Churchill and Green Flag business at 275p-a share.

In property, Berkeley has posted lower half-year profits while lender Halifax has revealed a jump in November’s average house price.

US non-farm payrolls set to rebound

08:07 , Graeme Evans

Non-farm payrolls are today’s main event for US markets, given the influence that the monthly figures have on decision making by the US Federal Reserve.

IG Index said traders will be hoping for a "Goldilocks" outcome that would neither rule out an interest rate cut nor raise concerns about economic weakness.

Last month’s figure of 12,000 was the weakest since December 2020, reflecting disruption caused by strike action and Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Deutsche Bank expects a bounce back to 215,000, which would leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%.

Direct Line-Aviva deal price “too good to pass up”

07:57 , Graeme Evans

The proposed 275p-a-share takeover represents a 73% premium to the Direct Line price before the disclosure of Aviva’s interest.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said: “Direct Line’s board had been holding out, insisting they could make it on their own.

“But even they had to admit that Aviva’s proposal is a golden ticket they’d struggle to match independently. Confidence in their solo strategy aside, this offer was just too good to pass up.

He added: “For Aviva, the price is pushing the limit of good value but snapping up Direct Line could be a strategic jackpot.

“It cements their place as a heavyweight in the UK home and motor insurance markets and brings fresh opportunities to steer Direct Line’s transformation, while squeezing out efficiency gains from their combined scale.”

Berkeley profits fall, unveils 10-year strategy

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Berkeley today reported a 7.7% fall in profits to £275.1 million, keeping the builder on track for £525 million in the full year and at least £450 million for 2026.

It reported good underlying demand for its homes, but said that transaction volumes remain around a third lower than the 2023 financial year.

Chief executive Rob Perrins said: “Whilst we have seen a slight uptick in recent weeks, a meaningful recovery will require a sustained improvement in consumer confidence and stability in the wider macroeconomic environment.”

He also announced Berkeley’s new ten-year strategy, which includes plans for significant growth in Build-to-Rent.

Perrins pointed to industry statistics showing that housing starts in London fell to 8450 in the year to June, which compares with the Government's newly identified annual target of 80,000 for the capital.

