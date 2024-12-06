FTSE 100 Live 06 December: House prices jump, Direct Line backs Aviva deal

Direct Line Insurance today revealed its support for a £3.6 billion takeover by rival Aviva.
The new cash and shares proposal by Aviva values the Churchill and Green Flag business at 275p-a share.
In property, Berkeley has posted lower half-year profits while lender Halifax has revealed a jump in November’s average house price.
US non-farm payrolls set to rebound
08:07 , Graeme Evans
Non-farm payrolls are today’s main event for US markets, given the influence that the monthly figures have on decision making by the US Federal Reserve.
IG Index said traders will be hoping for a "Goldilocks" outcome that would neither rule out an interest rate cut nor raise concerns about economic weakness.
Last month’s figure of 12,000 was the weakest since December 2020, reflecting disruption caused by strike action and Hurricane Milton in Florida.
Deutsche Bank expects a bounce back to 215,000, which would leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%.
Direct Line-Aviva deal price “too good to pass up”
07:57 , Graeme Evans
The proposed 275p-a-share takeover represents a 73% premium to the Direct Line price before the disclosure of Aviva’s interest.
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman said: “Direct Line’s board had been holding out, insisting they could make it on their own.
“But even they had to admit that Aviva’s proposal is a golden ticket they’d struggle to match independently. Confidence in their solo strategy aside, this offer was just too good to pass up.
He added: “For Aviva, the price is pushing the limit of good value but snapping up Direct Line could be a strategic jackpot.
“It cements their place as a heavyweight in the UK home and motor insurance markets and brings fresh opportunities to steer Direct Line’s transformation, while squeezing out efficiency gains from their combined scale.”
Berkeley profits fall, unveils 10-year strategy
07:43 , Graeme Evans
Berkeley today reported a 7.7% fall in profits to £275.1 million, keeping the builder on track for £525 million in the full year and at least £450 million for 2026.
It reported good underlying demand for its homes, but said that transaction volumes remain around a third lower than the 2023 financial year.
Chief executive Rob Perrins said: “Whilst we have seen a slight uptick in recent weeks, a meaningful recovery will require a sustained improvement in consumer confidence and stability in the wider macroeconomic environment.”
He also announced Berkeley’s new ten-year strategy, which includes plans for significant growth in Build-to-Rent.
Perrins pointed to industry statistics showing that housing starts in London fell to 8450 in the year to June, which compares with the Government's newly identified annual target of 80,000 for the capital.
He said: “Berkeley wants to play its full part in addressing this shortfall and helping Government meet its ambitions and believes that we are close to the point of inflection when both the operating environment and market conditions are supportive of investment.
“In light of this, we are today announcing a new 10-year strategy - Berkeley 2035 - which takes into account both the volatility that persists in the operating environment and emerging opportunities.”
Direct Line flags upside of Aviva combination
07:29 , Graeme Evans
The proposed cash-and-shares takeover will leave Direct Line shareholders owning about 12.5% of Aviva.
In addition to the “attractive” headline value per share of 275p, Direct Line said the combination provided “the opportunity to deliver significant synergies, creating substantial additional value for both sets of shareholders”.
Direct Line said it remained confident in its prospects as a standalone company, but that the offer price is now at a value that it would be minded to recommend to shareholders should a firm bid be tabled.
The takeover package is made up of 129.7p per Direct Line share in cash, 0.2867 new Aviva shares per Direct Line share and dividend payments of up to 5p.
House price growth at two-year high
07:16 , Graeme Evans
UK house prices rose for the fifth month in a row in November, up by 1.3% during the month for the biggest increase so far this year.
Mortgage lender Halifax said this pushed the annual growth rate up to 4.8%, its strongest level since November 2022.
The record average house price now stands at £298,083.
Halifax mortgage lender Amanda Bryden said positive employment figures and decreases in interest rates are expected to continue supporting demand.
She added: “This should underpin further house price growth, albeit at a modest pace as borrowing costs remain above the average of a few years ago.”
Direct Line board support 275p-a-share Aviva offer
07:11 , Graeme Evans
Direct Line Insurance today said it had reached preliminary agreement with Aviva over a takeover valuing its business at 275p-a-share.
The proposed price compares with the 261p tabled yesterday and Aviva’s initial 250p-a–share, which valued the Churchill and Green Flag firm at £3.3 billion.
The companies issued a joint statement this morning revealing that “they have reached preliminary agreement on the financial terms of a potential acquisition”.
FTSE 100 seen lower, Bitcoin back below $100,000
06:59 , Graeme Evans
The FTSE 100 index is set for another quiet session, with futures trading pointing to a decline of 13 points to 8336.
London’s top flight closed 0.2% higher yesterday, while US markets were slightly lower ahead of today’s non-farm payrolls report.
Brent Crude stands at just above $72 a barrel, while cryptocurrency Bitcoin is back below the $100,000 threshold.