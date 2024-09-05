FTSE 100 Live 05 September: Lloyd's of London results, markets steady

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Sugar warning hits AB Foods' shares, FTSE 100 steady

08:36 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is close to its opening mark at 8271.70, with leisure group Whitbread among the top performers after shares rallied 49p to 2948p.

Partnerships-led builder Vistry also rose 3% or 40.8p to 1358.8p after it stuck to full-year gudiance for more than 18,000 completions and higher profits.

Associated British Foods fell 4% or 88p to 2413p after its year-end update showed sugar profitability below previous expectations due to a sharp fall in European prices.

The poor summer weather also impacted the Primark division, leaving UK sales slightly lower in the second half of the financial year.

Aside from the short‐term volatility in sugar, AB Foods chief executive George Weston said he remained optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the group.

A number of ex-dividend stocks also featured on the FTSE 100 fallers board, including the insurers Aviva and Admiral.

Currys UK sales up 5% in strong start to its financial year

07:46 , Jonathan Prynn

Currys makes strong start to the financial year in the UK with sales up 5% boosted by “early adoption of AI computing products and England’s performance in EURO 2024.”

In a trading update for the 17 weeks to 24 August the high street retail chain also said it was “confident in its expectations for profit and free cash flow growth.”

However, sales in its troubled Nordic markets remain weak with a fall in like for like revenues of 2%.

CEO Alex Baldock said: “Trading is going well, strengthening our confidence in growing profit and free cash flow again this year.

“New AI-enabled computers are bringing excitement and innovation to customers, who are coming to our stores to learn more about the technology, helping us take almost 50% share of the total laptop market.

Along with Mobile and B2B, AI product launches have contributed to an encouraging start to the year in the UK&I, as we gain market share in an improving consumer environment.

“The Nordic consumer remains subdued, although we’re pleased to be outperforming the market while improving gross margins and controlling costs well.

“Across the Group, we’re continuing to target growth in high margin, recurring revenue services and solutions. Currys is well set for our important peak trading period and beyond.”

Lloyd's of London profit up over a quarter in bumper insurance market

07:44 , Michael Hunter

Lloyd’s of London, the global insurance marketplace and one of the City’s most significant financial institutions, has reported a sharp rise in half-year profit.

It made £4.9 billion in the six months to the end of June, up by £1 billion. Gross written premiums reached £30.6 billion, up from £29.3 billion.

A key industry measure, the combined ratio, hit 83.7%. It measures underlying profitability by tracking payouts and expenses compared to premiums. That is the best level since 2007 at the marketplace for protection from everything from hurricanes to cyber attacks.

Its chief executive, John Neal, said market conditions in the period “remained favourable ... driven by consistent underwriting discipline and against a backdrop of below average major losses.”

That came even after major payout events including the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore and the global IT outage relating to the CrowdStrike Microsoft software update incident.

“We continue to see positive trends across a number of lines, with property classes generally well priced and some attention and focus still needed on casualty classes,” Neal added.

Hiscox replaces Burberry in FTSE 100 reshuffle

07:44 , Graeme Evans

Insurer Hiscox has secured its return to the FTSE 100 index, replacing Burberry in the quarterly reshuffle on 23 September.

The review by index provider FTSE Russell also sees recently-listed Raspberry Pi join the FTSE 250 at the expense of Diversified Energy Company.

Airline easyJet had been in danger of relegation but stays in the FTSE 100 after a recovery for its shares in the run-up to Tuesday’s cut-off point.

Markets steady after big sell-off, Brent Crude below $73

07:26 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly lower after US markets posted a resilient performance in the wake of Tuesday’s big sell-off.

The S&P 500 index closed down by 0.2% as another batch of releases, including on job openings, pointed to the loss of momentum in the world’s biggest economy.

Nvidia shares fell another 1.5% on top of the 9.5% slide in the previous session, when a record $279 billion was wiped from the chip maker's market value.

The FTSE 100 index finished last night down by 0.3%, which was better than the performance seen in Europe. The top flight is forecast to dip 23 points to 8246 this morning.

Brent Crude stands below $73 a barrel following a sharp sell-off triggered by the potential restoration of supplies from Libya.