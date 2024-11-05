FTSE 100 Live 05 November: Primark owner AB Foods and ASOS post results

Profits up 33% at Primark owner AB Foods, unveils special dividend

07:10 , Graeme Evans

Primark owner Associated British Foods today reported a 33% rise in annual profits to £1.96 billion, driven by revenues growth in its retail and foods businesses.

The FTSE 100-listed group, which also owns the brands Twinings and Ovaltine, announced plans to distribute a special dividend of 27p a share on top of the final dividend of 42.3p a share.

Chief executive George Weston said: "This was a year of very strong financial and operational progress across the group.

“We delivered a substantial improvement in profitability, excellent cash generation and strong returns as a result of consistent, multi-year investment and a return to some normality in our markets and supply chains.”

On Primark, he added: “Our low-cost model is as strong as ever, as we maintain our relentless focus on delivering great-value clothing and a unique store experience.”

FTSE 100 seen flat amid Wall Street's pre-election weakness

07:00 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets last night closed lower in the final session before the presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite both eased 0.3%.

The FTSE 100 index closed seven points higher at 8184 yesterday and is forecast to open at a similar level this morning.

Oil prices have held their recent gains to stand near $75 a barrel, while the pound is at $1.296.