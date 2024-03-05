FTSE 100 Live 05 March: Greggs, IWG, Reach results; SMMT figures; shares set to fall

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

London and European stocks set to slip

07:02 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 and its European peers are expected to decline in opening trade, after declines in Asia overnight and a lower close for US stocks took Wall Street away from record highs.

According to opening calls from spread betting companies, the main London index will fall by around 14 points, with similar dips in Paris and Frankfurt.

Mainland China’s indices ticked higher, coming back from earlier losses, after the official target for economic growth for 2024 was set at 5%.

Events in London and Frankfurt due later in the week are likely to define direction.

Traders are waiting for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, likely to be the last before the next election. The European Central Bank announces its next decision on interest rates on Thursday.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, is due to appear before Washington lawmakers on Thursday to testify on monetary policy.

For Tuesday, there are earnings due from IWG, Reach and Greggs, as well as London-listed silver miner Fresnillo.

