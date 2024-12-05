FTSE 100 Live 05 December: Bitcoin tops $100k, Vodafone merger gets go-ahead

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Bitcoin has topped $100,000 for the first time after Donald Trump picked a crypto advocate to run the Wall Street regulator.

In the UK, the £15 billion merger of Vodafone and Three is to go ahead on the condition they roll out a massive 5G network investment programme.

Meanwhile, Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has scaled back profit guidance due to tougher trading conditions.

09:26 , Graeme Evans

A landmark deal in the United States today helped Card Factory shares to jump by 8.4p to 98.7p.

The acquisition of Minnesota-based gifts and celebration essentials business Garven gives Card Factory a physical presence in the US for the first time.

The move worth $25 million will accelerate the Yorkshire-based retailer’s partnerships strategy in one of its international target markets. It already has a wholesale supply agreement covering over 1,100 stores across the US.

Darcy Willson-Rymer said: “Garven represents an exciting opportunity for Card Factory to build scale in the world's biggest celebration occasions market."

On current trading, Card Factory said it has been encouraged by the start of the Christmas season as it reiterated expectations for the financial year.

Go.Compare owner hails results progress, unveils OpenAI deal

09:07 , Graeme Evans

Media business Future is top of the FTSE 250 index after its annual results showed a return to growth in the second half of the year.

The publisher of Country Life and Marie Claire reported “very strong growth” by price comparison business Go.Compare, which lifted annual revenues by 28%.

Group revenues for the year of‬‭ £788.2 million were 1% higher on an organic basis, reflecting a 5% improvement in the second half. UK revenues rose 6% across the year, offset by 6% decline in the United States.

Adjusted operating profits of £222.2 million were 11% lower on a constant currency basis.

Alongside the results, the Bath-based company announced a‬‭ strategic‬‭ partnership‬‭ that will bring its ‭content‬‭ to‬‭ Open‬‭AI’s users.

Future today jumped 12% or 118p to 1098p, extending this year’s rise to 40%.

Chief executive‭ Jon Steinberg said: “We‬‭ launched‬‭ our‬‭ Growth‬‭ Acceleration‬‭ Strategy‬‭ one‬‭ year‬‭ ago‬‭ and‬‭ have‬‭ made‬‭ good‬‭ strategic‬‭ progress.‬

“We‬‭ have‬‭ invested‬‭ in‬‭ sales‬‭ and‬‭ editorial‬‭ roles,‬‭ successfully‬‭ diversified‬ and‬‭ grown‬‭ revenue‬‭ per‬‭ user,‬‭ and‬‭ we‬‭ have‬‭ further‬‭ optimised‬‭ our‬‭ portfolio.‬‭”

