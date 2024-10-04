FTSE 100 Live 04 October: JD Wetherspoon sales top £2bn as dividend returns, oil above $77

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Wetherspoon brings back dividend as conditions improve

07:56 , Graeme Evans

Dividends are back on the menu for JD Wetherspoon investors after the pub chain revealed it will distribute 12p a share on 28 November.

This is the same as 2019’s payment, reflecting the company’s improved trading and financial position after a long period of pandemic disruption.

Wealth Club’s Charlie Huggins said: “Wetherspoons has enjoyed a good year, reporting a significant recovery in sales and profits and a return to the dividend register.

“With many pub and restaurant companies struggling in the current environment, this is an impressive performance.”

Wall Street on edge ahead of US jobs report

07:48 , Graeme Evans

The monthly US jobs report is out later, a potential market moving event after the last two releases led to falls of more than 1.5% for the S&P 500 index.

Deutsche Bank’s US economists are looking for September’s non-farm payrolls figure to be in the region of 150,000, compared with the addition of 142,000 jobs the previous month.

The unemployment rate is seen rounding up to 4.3% from 4.2% previously.

Strong figures from the services sector yesterday cast doubt over how quickly the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates after September’s initial 0.5% reduction.

Watches of Switzerland acquires Hodinkee

07:35 , Graeme Evans

Watches of Switzerland has bought Hodinkee, the New York City-based creator of print, digital and video content for luxury watch enthusiasts.

Hodinkee, which began as a watch blog in 2008, has 22.2 million annual unique visitors to its website and over one million social media followers.

Its founder Ben Clymer will return to lead the operations of Hodinkee for the first time since he ceded his role as chief executive in December 2020.

Watches of Switzerland chief executive Brian Duffy said: “We have been avid followers of Hodinkee for many years and have long-respected Ben and his team’s success in creating the undisputed destination for luxury watch enthusiasts.”

He said the acquisition will support his company’s e-commerce business, helping to drive traffic and brand awareness across its markets.

Wetherspoon profits up 73% as sales hit £2 billion

07:20 , Graeme Evans

Annual sales at JD Wetherspoon have topped £2 billion for the first time after the pub chain reported a 5.7% increase for the year to 28 July.

On a like-for-like basis, bar sales rose by 8.9% on a year earlier and food sales by 5.6%.

Pre-tax profits before one-off items lifted 73.5% to £73.9 million, having recorded a loss of £30 million in the 2022 financial year.

The company said sales continued to improve into the new financial year after a 4.9% increase in like-for-like sales in the nine weeks to 29 September.

It currently trades from about 800 pubs, although it believes there’s potential to grow this figure to around 1,000. Recent openings have included The Captain Flinders near Euston Station and The Grand Assembly in Marlow.

Brent Crude above $77 a barrel, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:05 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude this morning stood at $77.47 a barrel after surging yesterday on speculation that Israel might strike against Iran’s oil facilities.

The benchmark rose 5% by last night’s close, leaving it at its highest level in four weeks and on course for the strongest week in more than a year.

The Middle East developments also impacted Wall Street trading as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the S&P 500 index by 0.2%.

The FTSE 100 index closed eight points lower yesterday and is forecast to begin today’s session with a decline of 11 points to 8271.

Sterling is trading at $1.313 after an earlier decline caused by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey signalling a potential faster pace of interest rate cuts.