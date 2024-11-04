FTSE 100 Live 04 November: Ryanair profit falls, index makes steady start

Ryanair reports strong demand in Christmas quarter

08:32 , Graeme Evans

Ryanair said booking trends in the current quarter suggested that demand is strong and that the decline in pricing appears to be moderating.

The airline reported a 15% drop in average fares in the first quarter, a trend that improved to a fall of 7% in the three months to the end of September.

The airline continues to target an 8% rise in passenger traffic to up to 200 million for the year, “subject to no worsening of current Boeing delivery delays”.

Anglo shares rise on steelmaking coal sale

08:14 , Graeme Evans

Anglo American shares today rose 2% or 39p to 2435p after it announced the $1.1 billion (£850 million) sale of its 33.3% interest in Jellinbah.

The joint venture owns 70% of the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont steelmaking coal mines in Australia. The buyer is existing Jellinbah shareholder Zashvin.

Anglo’s move is part of plans by the FTSE 100-listed minder to focus on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients assets.

Anglo said the process to sell the rest of its steelmaking coal business was at an advanced stage.

Interest rates set to fall in the UK and US, BT results due

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Policymakers at the Bank of England and Federal Reserve are poised to make quarter point interest rate cuts later this week.

The Bank’s move on Thursday will be the second in this cycle, taking the base rate to 4.75%.

The Federal Reserve will do the same later in the evening, with chair Jerome Powell likely to stress that future cuts are data dependent.

On the corporate front, the week ahead includes results by BT, Marks & Spencer and IAG in the UK and Arm Holdings and Airbnb in the United States.

Ryanair hit by Boeing disruption, Q2 profit falls 6%

07:26 , Graeme Evans

Ryanair has scaled back a key target amid the impact of Boeing industrial action on the delivery of new aircraft.

The low-cost airline now expects 210 million passengers in the 2026 financial year rather than the 215 million previously forecast.

Ryanair also reported second quarter profits of 1.4 billion euros (£1.2 billion), down 6% on a year earlier after the average fare fell 7% to 65 euros (£54.51).

It said customer numbers rose 9% to a record 115 million across the first six months of the year, “despite repeated Boeing delays”.

FTSE 100 seen holding firm, sterling higher

07:09 , Graeme Evans

Sterling is up by 0.6% to $1.298, reflecting pressure on the dollar ahead of the US presidential election and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, is seen opening broadly flat after Friday’s strong performance saw London’s top flight advance by 0.8%.

US benchmarks closed higher before the weekend, with the S&P 500 index up 0.4% despite the release of a poor jobs market report for October.