FTSE 100 Live 04 February: Diageo removes guidance amid tariffs impact, Vodafone hails UK progress

Markets steady amid relief over tariffs pause

07:47 , Graeme Evans

IG index expects the FTSE 100 index to open 21 points lower at 8562, with Wall Street futures pointing to a mixed session later today.

It said: “Tariff-related volatility has subsided to an extent following news that both Mexico and Canada had managed to delay the imposition of new import costs.

“Both countries seemed able to appease the US president, at least for a month, by promising to strengthen border security.

“This prompted a rebound in embattled risk sentiment, lifting stock indices off their Monday lows. China did retaliate with some tariffs on US products and companies, but investors expect negotiations to begin soon, limiting the negative reaction.”

The Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar are back close to where they were before the weekend tariff developments.

Vodafone hails UK improvement, sticks to full-year guidance

07:24 , Graeme Evans

Vodafone has reported a “step-change” in its UK trading after service revenue growth accelerated to 3.3% in the third quarter, from 1.2% previously.

This contributed to overall growth for the period of 5.2% as strong performances in Turkey and Africa were offset by a 6.4% decline in Germany.

During the quarter, Vodafone completed the sale of its Italy division for eight billion euros and received regulatory approval for its merger with Three in the UK.

Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: “When the UK merger completes in the next few months, we will have fully executed Vodafone’s reshaping for growth.

“We are on track to grow in line with our full year guidance for this year, which we reiterate today, and are looking forward to a stronger Vodafone in the years ahead.”

Diageo removes mid-term guidance amid global uncertainty

07:11 , Graeme Evans

Drinks giant Diageo today reported a return to sales growth but warned that US tariffs could impact the company’s “building momentum”.

It has also removed medium-term guidance of 5%-7% net sales growth due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in many of its key markets.

Organic net sales increased 1% in the six months to 31 December, reflecting price and mix after a 0.2% volume decline. Reported operating profit declined 4.9%

In North America, Diageo said it outperformed the market driven by the strong performances of Don Julio and Crown Royal. Guinness delivered double-digit growth for an eighth consecutive half.

On tariffs, chief executive Debra Crew said: “Diageo has anticipated and planned for a number of potential scenarios regarding tariffs in recent months.

