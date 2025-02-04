FTSE 100 Live 04 February: Diageo removes guidance amid tariffs impact, Vodafone hails UK progress

Markets steady amid relief over tariffs pause
07:47 , Graeme Evans
IG index expects the FTSE 100 index to open 21 points lower at 8562, with Wall Street futures pointing to a mixed session later today.
It said: “Tariff-related volatility has subsided to an extent following news that both Mexico and Canada had managed to delay the imposition of new import costs.
“Both countries seemed able to appease the US president, at least for a month, by promising to strengthen border security.
“This prompted a rebound in embattled risk sentiment, lifting stock indices off their Monday lows. China did retaliate with some tariffs on US products and companies, but investors expect negotiations to begin soon, limiting the negative reaction.”
The Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar are back close to where they were before the weekend tariff developments.
Vodafone hails UK improvement, sticks to full-year guidance
07:24 , Graeme Evans
Vodafone has reported a “step-change” in its UK trading after service revenue growth accelerated to 3.3% in the third quarter, from 1.2% previously.
This contributed to overall growth for the period of 5.2% as strong performances in Turkey and Africa were offset by a 6.4% decline in Germany.
During the quarter, Vodafone completed the sale of its Italy division for eight billion euros and received regulatory approval for its merger with Three in the UK.
Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: “When the UK merger completes in the next few months, we will have fully executed Vodafone’s reshaping for growth.
“We are on track to grow in line with our full year guidance for this year, which we reiterate today, and are looking forward to a stronger Vodafone in the years ahead.”
Diageo removes mid-term guidance amid global uncertainty
07:11 , Graeme Evans
Drinks giant Diageo today reported a return to sales growth but warned that US tariffs could impact the company’s “building momentum”.
It has also removed medium-term guidance of 5%-7% net sales growth due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in many of its key markets.
Organic net sales increased 1% in the six months to 31 December, reflecting price and mix after a 0.2% volume decline. Reported operating profit declined 4.9%
In North America, Diageo said it outperformed the market driven by the strong performances of Don Julio and Crown Royal. Guinness delivered double-digit growth for an eighth consecutive half.
On tariffs, chief executive Debra Crew said: “Diageo has anticipated and planned for a number of potential scenarios regarding tariffs in recent months.
“The confirmation at the weekend of the implementation of tariffs in the US, whilst anticipated, could very well impact this building momentum.
“It also adds further complexity in our ability to provide updated forward guidance given this is a new and dynamic situation.
“We are taking a number of actions to mitigate the impact and disruption to our business that tariffs may cause, and we will also continue to engage with the US administration on the broader impact that this will have on everyone supporting the US hospitality industry, including consumers, employees, distributors, restaurants, bars and other retail outlets.”
Tariffs in Diageo’s largest market of the US impact its tequila portfolio, which given geographic origin requirements must be made in Mexico, and also Canadian whisky.
Index seen lower, US markets improve after rollercoaster session
07:00 , Graeme Evans
US markets recovered some of their earlier losses last night after Donald Trump announced a month-long pause on Mexico’s 25% tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.3% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%.
London’s blue-chip index dropped 90 points to finish the day at 8583, or a 1% fall, marking its steepest one-day drop of 2025 so far.
Canada tariffs have also been postponed for a month but with China announcing retaliatory action as additional 10% US tariffs come into force today.
IG Index futures show the FTSE 100 index is set to open about 13 points lower, while the pound stands at $1.24 after a rebound yesterday afternoon.