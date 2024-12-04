FTSE 100 Live 04 December: AstraZeneca selling hits index, Rio Tinto under pressure to review listing

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 status of Rio Tinto is in focus after an activist investor urged the mining giant to ditch its primary London listing.

The pressure by Palliser Capital came as Rio held an event in London outlining “a clear plan for a decade of profitable growth”.

In a lacklustre session for the FTSE 100 index, traders are focused on political events in France and South Korea and the outcome of tomorrow’s OPEC meeting.

FTSE 100 Live Wednesday

Rio Tinto urged to drop FTSE listing

South Korea stocks fall amid turmoil

Centrica urges faster net zero progress

Market update: FTSE 100 run ends as defensive stocks struggle, Astra down 3%

10:27 , Graeme Evans

The best run for the FTSE 100 index since August was today in danger of petering out amid the weakness of heavyweights AstraZeneca and Unilever.

The top flight’s fall of 0.3% or 28.90 points to 8330.51 came after five days in positive territory last night left the index within 100 points of its record close.

London’s lacklustre performance was out of line with Europe after the Dax in Frankfurt rose 0.8% and the Cac40 in Paris weathered the country’s political turmoil with a 0.3% rise.

Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony said the European buying followed the latest disappointing PMI figures from the region’s services sector.

He said: “The market expectations around the European Central Bank point towards a faster pace of easing compared with their US and UK counterparts, and the contraction in Italian, French, German, and eurozone services sectors serve to further highlight the need to act swiftly.”

Asia markets also calmed after their initial reaction to events in South Korea, where the country’s president yesterday declared and then reversed martial law.

The Korean Composite Stock Price Index closed down by 1.4% after an earlier reverse of 2.3%, while the shares of heavyweight stock Samsung finished 0.9% lower.

US markets are poised to open higher, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite seen continuing this week’s strong run to move deeper into record territory.

In contrast, defensive stocks from the utilities, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods sectors were out of favour in London’s FTSE 100 index.

AstraZeneca led with a decline of 3% or 282p to 10,508p, while GSK lost 13.5p to 1354.5p, Severn Trent fell 28p to 2699p and Unilever reversed 42p to 4652p.

The mining sector was also under pressure as Anglo American gave up recent progress with a decline of 40p to 2531p and Glencore fell 3.85p to 378.15p.

Rio Tinto dipped 51p to 4969p on the day it held a seminar in London to update on its strategy for the “long-term delivery of attractive shareholder returns”.

Story Continues