FTSE 100 Live 03 December: Index higher, SSP and On The Beach surge after results

FTSE 100 Live

Heavyweight support for FTSE 100, SSP jumps 10% in FTSE 250

08:35 , Graeme Evans

Gains of more than 1% for BP, Glencore and HSBC today offered support as the FTSE 100 index rose by a better-than-expected 36.40 points to 8349.29.

British Gas owner Centrica also lifted by 2.25p to 128.45p and easyJet by 9p to 555.8p.

The FTSE 250 index saw some strong results-day moves as catering firm SSP jumped 10% or 16.7p to 178.8p, ready meals maker Greencore by 8% or 16.3p to 213.5p and performance polymers business Victrex by 67p to 944p.

In the FTSE All-Share, On The Beach surged 12% or 20.8p to 192.4p and Marston’s by 2.3p to 42.6p after their annual results.

Marston's reports sales momentum, Budget costs manageable

08:13 , Graeme Evans

Pubs business Marston’s today reported a strong start to its financial year, with like-for-like sales up 3.9% in the first six weeks.

It added that Christmas bookings are tracking ahead of last year, “with many venues securing high levels of reservations”.

The group, which employs 10,000 people across an estate of 1,339 pubs, said the Budget will put some additional pressure on costs but that the overall package of measures is considered manageable in the context of its wider targets.

In the year to 28 September, revenues rose 3% to £898.6 million and like-for-like sales by 4.8%. The top line improvement and operational efficiencies meant underlying pub profits rose by 17.9% to £147.2 million.

The company is now a standalone hospitality business after recently selling its 40% stake in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company.

Shares rose 6% or 2.6p to 42.85p following the annual results.

On The Beach forecasts surge in summer holiday bookings

07:48 , Graeme Evans

Package holidays firm On The Beach today said current booking trends pointed to next summer being “significantly ahead” of this year’s level.

Revenues for the year to 30 September increased 14% to £128.2 million after total transaction value set a record for the third in a row at £1.2 billion.

Adjusted pre-tax profits improved by 25% to £31 million.

Winter year-to-date bookings are up 25% and the company is approaching its key booking period with “significant momentum”.

It added: “Current trends and strategy give us confidence that summer 2025 will be significantly ahead of summer 2024.”

The FTSE All-Share company reiterated its medium-term ambition to double transaction value to £2.5 billion and achieve adjusted profits of £85 million.

SSP profits rise despite Europe headwinds

07:31 , Graeme Evans

Food-on-the-go firm SSP, which trades in the UK through brands including Upper Crust, AMT and Millie’s, today posted annual results showing a 32% rise in operating profit to £206 million.

