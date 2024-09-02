FTSE 100 Live 02 September: Australian firm mulls Rightmove bid, index seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

FTSE 100 seen higher, mixed session for Asia markets

07:19 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open higher, although the Labor Day holiday in the US means the rest of the session is likely to be low key.

Leading Wall Street benchmarks finished in positive territory on Friday, led by gains of 1% for the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite.

The S&P’s third weekly rise in a row left it close to July’s record high, despite a weaker performance by Magnificent Seven stocks including Nvidia.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index has started the week on the back foot after a fall of 1.5% but Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 pulled out of negative territory late in the session.

The pound is at $1.3131, while Brent Crude stands at $76.31 a barrel after a fall of 0.8% so far today. The FTSE 100 index is set to open up 19 points at 8396.