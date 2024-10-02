FTSE 100 Live 02 October: JD Sports Fashion results, AO World buys musicMagpie

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

BP and Shell keep FTSE 100 in positive territory, easyJet lower

08:36

BP and Shell shares are 2% higher in the FTSE 100 index after the escalation of the Middle East conflict sent Brent Crude back over $75 a barrel.

Defence firm BAE Systems also lifted 2% or 24.5p to 1298p in a session when London’s top flight rose by 31.54 points to 8308.19.

Airline stocks endured another difficult session as easyJet and BA owner IAG reversed by 7.4p to 494.2p and 2p to 193.2p respectively.

The FTSE 250 index is 23.03 points lower at 20,891.67, with AO World half a penny higher at 110p following its recommended deal to buy musicMagpie.

JD Sports “on front foot” amid retail optimism

08:26

JD Sports Fashion shares are 4% lower after today’s half-year results, a decline of 6.25p to 143.25p that has unwound some of the recovery from 113p in early July.

Despite today’s weakness, Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Aarin Chiekrie said JD looked to be back on the front foot after a period of volatile conditions and missing market expectations.

He added: “The recent US-based Hibbett acquisition is massive, increasing the group’s store count by around a third. That means there are serious growth opportunities ahead if JD can nail its execution.

“The valuation’s still a long way below its long-term average, which looks like an attractive entry point for investors willing to bet on an upturn in the retail sector.”

Topps Tiles sales fall in “very challenging” market

07:52 , Graeme Evans

Topps Tiles has reported annual sales of £248 million, a decline of 5.7% on last year’s record but broadly in line with the 2022 financial year.

Sales in the fourth quarter were 4.4% lower, or 8.2% on a like-for-like basis as trends improved towards the end of the year due to weaker comparatives.

The FTSE All-Share company described conditions across the year as “very challenging”, particularly for bigger ticket projects. It believes the wider market declined by 10-15% year-on-year.

While economic indicators point to a stronger market in 2025, chief executive Rob Parker said the timing and trajectory of the recovery is hard to predict.

Story continues

AO World in swoop for musicMagpie

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Household electricals firm AO World is to buy musicMagpie after the two companies agreed a takeover deal worth almost £10 million today.

AIM-listed musicMagpie, which sells pre-owned mobile phones, tech, CDs, DVDs, games, books and clothes, will boost AO’s consumer tech offering.

Founder and chief executive John Roberts said: “A top-tier trade-in service will be essential, and musicMagpie represents a significant enabler in unlocking value through our reverse supply chain.”

Founded in 2007, musicMagpie has operations in Macclesfield and Greater Manchester and in the US in Atlanta, Georgia. AO’s offer price of 9.07p a compares with last night’s level of 5.75p and 25p at the end of last year.

JD Sports Fashion profits rise amid currency headwinds

07:21 , Graeme Evans

Transatlantic retailer JD Sports Fashion today reported record half-year results after revenues hit £5 billion and adjusted profits rose 2% to £405.6 million.

The group trades from 4506 stores after 1179 Hibbett sports fashion stores were acquired in a deal that was completed towards the end of the half year.

JD continues to expect a profit for the year in the region of £955 million to £1.03 billion, although this is based on certain exchange rates.

The stronger pound impacted today’s headline profit figure by £6 million and at current rates the company estimates a £20 million hit in the second half.

Index seen slightly higher, Brent Crude nears $75 a barrel

07:00 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude oil futures today rose 1.7% to $74.77 a barrel, continuing their rise since yesterday’s Iran missile attack.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index closed 0.9% lower as traders reacted to events in the Middle East as well as a poor report on the manufacturing sector.

The FTSE 100 index is seen 11 points higher at 8287 this morning, having closed 0.5% higher yesterday. Defence firm BAE Systems rose 2.5% and oil company BP by 2%.