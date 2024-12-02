FTSE 100 Live 02 December: House prices rally, Typhoo Tea sold in £10.2m deal

House prices today showed a surprise surge to 1% below their all-time high seen in 2022.
The latest Nationwide report for November revealed the largest monthly increase in more than two years.
In today’s corporate updates, vaping firm Supreme sealed a £10.2 million rescue deal for Typhoo Tea.
FTSE 100 Live Monday
House prices in surprise jump
Supreme buys Typhoo Tea
China factory output beats hopes
Factory activity contracts in November
09:40 , Graeme Evans
The UK’s manufacturing sector contracted by more than expected in November, PMI activity figures showed today.
The reading of 48.0 came in below the 50 no change threshold and followed a figure of 49.9 the previous month.
Economists had expected the sector to post 48.6 prior to today’s release.
The equivalent PMI reports for Germany and France showed manufacturing figures in the region of 43.
Vaping firm Supreme seals Typhoo Tea deal
09:03 , Graeme Evans
The AIM-listed shares of consumer goods supplier Supreme have risen 5% or 9p to 1776p after it confirmed a £10.2 million rescue deal for Typhoo Tea.
Typhoo filed its intention to appoint administrators last Wednesday, risking the future of the 121-year-old firm.
Supreme, whose brands include 88Vape, confirmed talks over a deal on Friday.
The company supplies products across six categories, including batteries made by Duracell, Energizer and Panasonic.
It has 3000 active business accounts with customers who manage over 10,000 branded retail outlets. They include B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland.
Supreme chief executive Sandy Chadha said the acquisition of Typhoo Tea marked a significant step in the company’s broader diversification strategy.
He added: “I believe Typhoo Tea will thrive under our ownership, further benefiting from Supreme's significant market reach and successful track record in creating brand loyalty, making us an ideal fit for this business.”
Persimmon down 2% as builders struggle, Burberry higher on upgrade
08:33 , Graeme Evans
Stocks in the housebuilding sector are under pressure, with Persimmon down 2% or 30p to 1228p and Taylor Wimpey 0.85p lower at 130.1p.
The weakness comes after the Sunday Times said the government is planning to press ahead with the Building Safety Levy, which would be charged as a percentage of the sales value of new developments.
Vistry shares also fell 16.5p to 639.5p after RBC analysts cut their price target to 500p, having been at 825p previously.
The FTSE 100 index is down 3.87 points to 8283.43, with Aviva, Glencore and Barclays among those about 1% lower. B&Q owner Kingfisher rose 2p to 249.5p.
The FTSE 250 index is 3.20 points higher at 20,774.77, with Burberry up 3.85p to 902.05p after Deutsche Bank lifted its price target to 1180p.
S&P 500 posts best month of the year, gold price lower
07:58 , Graeme Evans
The post-election bounce for US risk assets meant the S&P 500 index rose 5.9% in November, its strongest monthly performance of the year to date.
Deutsche Bank’s monthly review also showed a strong run for Magnificent Seven stocks after a 9.4% jump, while the small-cap Russell 2000 lifted 11%.
The dollar index strengthened by 1.7% in November in addition to the 3.3% gain in October. The euro fell by 2.8% against the greenback, which was its biggest monthly decline in 18 months as the worst-performing G10 currency.
The bank also reported a 38.5% jump for Bitcoin in November, closing the month at $96,841 for its strongest monthly gain since February.
Gold’s 3.7% decline was its worst monthly performance since September 2023, losing ground after a run of four consecutive monthly gains.
Wall Street markets are set for a weaker start to the new month later today, with the focus on the release of Friday’s employment market statistics.
House prices in surprise surge, 1% off 2022 high
07:29 , Graeme Evans
House prices surged by more than expected last month after Nationwide recorded the largest monthly increase since March 2022.
The 1.2% monthly rise means the price of a typical UK home is 3.7% higher year-on-year, up from the previous month’s 2.4% and the fastest rate for two years.
The building society recorded an average house price of £268.144, with the headline figure now 1% below the all-time high seen in the summer of 2022.
Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The acceleration in house price growth is surprising, since affordability remains stretched by historic standards, with house prices still high relative to average incomes and interest rates well above pre-Covid levels.”
He added that housing market activity has been relatively resilient in recent months, with the number of mortgage approvals approaching the levels seen pre-pandemic.
Gardner added: “Solid labour market conditions, with low levels of unemployment and strong income gains, even after taking account of inflation, have helped underpin a steady rise in activity and house prices since the start of the year.
“Household balance sheets are also in good shape with debt levels at their lowest levels relative to household income since the mid-2000s.”
China factory output beats hopes, Asia markets higher
07:00 , Graeme Evans
Asia markets are trading higher after China manufacturing figures beat expectations with the best performance since June.
The Caixin China General Manufacturing index reading of 51.5 compared with October’s 50.3.
The upturn in factory output helped boost the Shanghai Composite by 1%, while the Hang Seng index stands 0.4% higher.
The FTSE 100 index is forecast to rise by four points to 8291, having closed Friday’s session six points higher.
The pound stands at just above $1.27, while Brent Crude is trading at $72.51 a barrel and Bitcoin at $96,357.