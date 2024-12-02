FTSE 100 Live 02 December: House prices rally, Typhoo Tea sold in £10.2m deal

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

House prices today showed a surprise surge to 1% below their all-time high seen in 2022.

The latest Nationwide report for November revealed the largest monthly increase in more than two years.

In today’s corporate updates, vaping firm Supreme sealed a £10.2 million rescue deal for Typhoo Tea.

09:40 , Graeme Evans

The UK’s manufacturing sector contracted by more than expected in November, PMI activity figures showed today.

The reading of 48.0 came in below the 50 no change threshold and followed a figure of 49.9 the previous month.

Economists had expected the sector to post 48.6 prior to today’s release.

The equivalent PMI reports for Germany and France showed manufacturing figures in the region of 43.

Vaping firm Supreme seals Typhoo Tea deal

09:03 , Graeme Evans

The AIM-listed shares of consumer goods supplier Supreme have risen 5% or 9p to 1776p after it confirmed a £10.2 million rescue deal for Typhoo Tea.

Typhoo filed its intention to appoint administrators last Wednesday, risking the future of the 121-year-old firm.

Supreme, whose brands include 88Vape, confirmed talks over a deal on Friday.

The company supplies products across six categories, including batteries made by Duracell, Energizer and Panasonic.

It has 3000 active business accounts with customers who manage over 10,000 branded retail outlets. They include B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland.

Supreme chief executive Sandy Chadha said the acquisition of Typhoo Tea marked a significant step in the company’s broader diversification strategy.

He added: “I believe Typhoo Tea will thrive under our ownership, further benefiting from Supreme's significant market reach and successful track record in creating brand loyalty, making us an ideal fit for this business.”

Persimmon down 2% as builders struggle, Burberry higher on upgrade

08:33 , Graeme Evans

Stocks in the housebuilding sector are under pressure, with Persimmon down 2% or 30p to 1228p and Taylor Wimpey 0.85p lower at 130.1p.

The weakness comes after the Sunday Times said the government is planning to press ahead with the Building Safety Levy, which would be charged as a percentage of the sales value of new developments.

Vistry shares also fell 16.5p to 639.5p after RBC analysts cut their price target to 500p, having been at 825p previously.

The FTSE 100 index is down 3.87 points to 8283.43, with Aviva, Glencore and Barclays among those about 1% lower. B&Q owner Kingfisher rose 2p to 249.5p.

