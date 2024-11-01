FTSE 100 Live 01 November: Markets calmer after sell-off, Reckitt Benckiser shares jump

Borrowing costs continue to be in focus after a rocky week for markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

The UK’s 10-year gilt yield last night reached its highest level in a year amid City concerns over the Government’s fiscal plans.

US markets closed sharply lower last night, with tech stocks on the frontline of the selling,

FTSE 100 Live Friday

House price growth slows

Apple shares fall despite record quarter

Boohoo names new CEO

Market update: FTSE 100 in steadier session, Reckitt shares jump 9%

10:04 , Graeme Evans

A challenging week for financial markets is finishing on a calmer note after the FTSE 100 index posted its first rise in four sessions.

London’s top flight matched the improvement of European benchmarks by trading 0.5% or 39.57 points higher at 8149.67. It started the week at 8248.

Bets that interest rates will take longer to fall have hit stock markets globally, while a negative reaction to Microsoft results last night contributed to a 1.9% decline for the S&P 500 index.

UK housebuilders were the target of heavy selling yesterday as investors digested the rates outlook and impact of Budget changes in stamp duty.

Persimmon put back 3.5p to 1470.5p this morning, having fallen 7% yesterday, while Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Redrow were close to their opening mark.

The biggest fallers in today’s session came from the travel sector after the price of Brent Crude rose 3% to $74.78 on speculation that Iran is planning an attack on Israel.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG fell 3.6p to 207.3p and easyJet dipped 9p to 501.8p, while BP and Shell moved the other way with rises of about 1.5%.

Reckitt Benckiser topped the FTSE 100, lifting 9% or 422p to 5106p amid relief that a Missouri court had rejected claims against its Mead Johnson division in a case relating to a baby formula product.

The US company last night welcomed the decision and said it intended to vigorously defend itself in all other cases.

Other risers included Tesco, which lifted 4.9p to 347.1p after completing the sale of its banking operations to Barclays and promising to return the £700 million proceeds to shareholders through a buyback programme.

There was also a rise of 7.6p to 543p for Rolls-Royce while Lloyds Banking Group ended a difficult week half a penny higher at 53.9p.

The FTSE 250 index was broadly unchanged at 20,287.11, with cruise ship firm Carnival and Aston Martin Lagonda among the stocks down by 2%.

On AIM, Boohoo shares rose 0.8p to 30.4p after it promoted Dan Finley to become its new chief executive. He has been in charge of Debenhams since Boohoo bought the department store chain out of administration in 2022.

Story Continues