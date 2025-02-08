FTI Foodtech International Third Quarter 2025 Earnings: CA$0.004 loss per share (vs CA$0.001 profit in 3Q 2024)

FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Third Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$20.2k (down 52% from 3Q 2024).

Net loss: CA$67.3k (down from CA$15.4k profit in 3Q 2024).

CA$0.004 loss per share (down from CA$0.001 profit in 3Q 2024).

TSXV:FTI Earnings and Revenue History February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

FTI Foodtech International shares are up 33% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for FTI Foodtech International that you should be aware of.

